Kearney falls short against Platte County

Kearney girls fell 2-5 on the year after losing to Platte County 2-0 Thursday, April 1, at Platte County High School.
Platte County scored twice in the first half and never gave an opening for Kearney to cut into the gap. The Bulldogs have fallen short against the Pirates twice now after dropping a 1-0 match in the third-place game of the Platte County Invitational on March 26. Lilly Ellis and Melanie Smith earned all-tournament honors after that event.
Kearney will turn its focus to a home matchup against Ruskin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Kearney High School before heading into back-to-back road matchups. The Bulldogs will play Grandview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Grandview High School before taking on St. Joe Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, at Bode Mode School in St. Joseph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.