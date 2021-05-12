Kearney girls soccer sweeps season series with Smithville

KEARNEY — Kearney girls soccer finished off a season sweep of rival Smithville with a 1-0 win Friday, May 7 at Kearney High School.
With about 10 minutes left in the first half, Caysi Brown found an opening to pass the ball to Faith Mick, who capitalized to score on goal. It would end up being the only goal for either team through two full games and two overtimes from the teams’ first meeting on April 13 when Kearney won via penalty kicks.
Kearney goalkeeper Lily Ellis refused to let an aggressive Smithville team get the ball into the net.
The Bulldogs would lose 6-0 to Lee’s Summit West May 8 before beating Winnetonka 8-0 Tuesday, May 11 at home. Emily Shepherd scored two goals against the Griffins while Emily Yakle, Ashlee Knox, Bella Donze, Melanie Smith and Bri Reynolds each notched a goal.
Smithville followed up with a 2-1 overtime victory against Grain Valley.
Both teams will close out the season with road games. Kearney will face Raytown South 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Raytown South High School. Smithville will face Winnetonka 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 at Winnetonka High School.
Kearney and Smithville will have one more battle with the two teams facing off in the Missouri Class 3 District 16 semifinals 7 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Kearney High School.
