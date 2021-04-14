SMITHVILLE — Kearney and Smithville girls soccer refused to cede any ground to each other in a scoreless 60-minute battle that would ultimately be decided by penalty kicks.
The Bulldogs pulled out the win with a 4-2 margin, thanks in large part to goalkeeper Lilly Ellis. She returned to the net for a decisive shootout despite leaving the match in the final minutes of the second overtime following a collision with a Smithville player.
Mia Adkins, Faith Mick, Kenzi Hoffman, Emily Shepherd and Emily Yakle took the penalty kicks for the Bulldogs.
The Warriors kept the pressure on throughout the contest, but could not get a shot past Ellis after entering the contest averaging 9.5 goals per match. Smithville knew Kearney would be a tougher battle, but still felt like they did a good job creating chances to score despite finishing without a goal.
Kearney will face Winnetonka 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Winnetonka High School. Smithville will face Platte County 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Platte County High School.
