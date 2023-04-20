Kearney Soccer

Kearney's Gracie Bomar smiles after scoring against Ray-Pec on Monday

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs look to get back on track in the North Kansas City Tournament, starting on Thursday, April 20. The Bulldogs will meet Oak Park at 5 p.m. at Staley High School. Kearney has lost four of their last five games.

Their lone win came against Raytown South with a 7-0 win on April 5. Kearney battled hard in their latest game which saw them lose to Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 18. The Panthers defeated Kearney 3-2, but the Bulldogs dominated possession and the momentum of the game for the majority of the contest.

