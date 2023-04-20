KEARNEY — The Bulldogs look to get back on track in the North Kansas City Tournament, starting on Thursday, April 20. The Bulldogs will meet Oak Park at 5 p.m. at Staley High School. Kearney has lost four of their last five games.
Their lone win came against Raytown South with a 7-0 win on April 5. Kearney battled hard in their latest game which saw them lose to Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 18. The Panthers defeated Kearney 3-2, but the Bulldogs dominated possession and the momentum of the game for the majority of the contest.
Ray-Pec scored two goals inside the first 10 minutes of the game, but Kearney turned the game on its head as they dictated the flow of the game after it. Gracie Bomar spend the scoring for Kearney to cut Ray-Pec’s lead in half. She broke through the opposing defense and beat the keeper for the goal.
In the first couple of minutes of the second half, Kearney’s Addy Fischer scored the tying goal as she beat the keeper with her right foot. The game was tied 2-2 as Kearney had a couple of chances to take the lead. But, Ray-Pec’s final goal came against the run of play in the dying minutes of the game to steal a win.
The loss hurts for Kearney as they try to get back into the winner’s circle, but this North Kansas City Tournament provides a great chance to play some quality soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.