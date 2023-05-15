KEARNEY — Smithville and Kearney will meet in the Class 3 District 8 Semifinals on Monday, May 15. The two teams easily won their opening-round game. This will be a rematch of the two team’s clash from just four days ago.
The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 2-0 on Thursday, May 11. The win for Smithville earned them the conference championship. Abbey Crim scored a brace as she put away the first goal within the first few minutes. Crim followed it with a goal in the second half to secure the win.
“I think this was great, it is the first stepping stone onto districts and it sets us up really well,” she said of her team winning the conference title.
Smithville blanked Kearney as the home team had just a few chances, but they could not bury anything. The Warriors’ center back Sydney Weers has been a key part of Smithville’s defense. She helped Smithville outscored their opponents 97-7 in the regular season. Smithville has secured 13 clean sheets this year.
“Everybody is just working hard and following through no matter what,” Weers said. “We just have to keep our focus, playing our game. We play a possessive game and we are lucky to have a good midfield that can possess.”
Kearney’s struggles have come at the beginning of games this season. Opponents have been able to get ahead utilizing early goals like Smithville did in their latest meeting. This is something head coach Amanda Hopkins has been trying to correct.
“We have tried to be more serious during the warm-up and then we have tried to have a little more fun during the warm-up,” Hopkins said. “We have had games where the girls have started off great and two games that we have been scored on in the first 30 seconds.”
It hasn’t been all gloom for Kearney as they opened the district tournament by defeating Van Horn 8-1 on Saturday, May 13. Addy Fischer and Maddi Stevens both scored two goals each in the win against the Falcons. Smithville defeated Winnetonka 8-0 in their opening round match-up.
These two rival schools will kick off at 4 p.m. on Monday, 15.
