KEARNEY — Smithville and Kearney will meet in the Class 3 District 8 Semifinals on Monday, May 15. The two teams easily won their opening-round game. This will be a rematch of the two team’s clash from just four days ago.

The Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 2-0 on Thursday, May 11. The win for Smithville earned them the conference championship. Abbey Crim scored a brace as she put away the first goal within the first few minutes. Crim followed it with a goal in the second half to secure the win.

Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Abbey Crim during a game against Kearney on Friday, May 11. 
Smithville Soccer

Smithville's Sydney Weers during a game against Kearney May 11. 
Kearney Soccer

Kearney's Josie Sparks dribbles the ball against Smithville on Thursday, May 11. 

