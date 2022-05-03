KEARNEY — The Bulldogs girls soccer team faces stiff competition this week after earning a 8-0 blowout win over Ruskin April 28 and losing to Ladue 5-1 Friday, April 29.
Kearney’s lone goal in the Friday game came from Macy Hughes, who fired a shot into the back of the net towards the end of the first half.
Ladue led 3-1 at the halftime break and then was able to extend their lead in the second half.
Kearney will play Grandview Tuesday, May 3. Kearney won a battle between the two Bulldog teams 15-0 earlier in the season. Following the game against Grandview, Kearney will play rival Smithville on Friday, May 6 and then Lee’s Summit West Saturday, May 7.
