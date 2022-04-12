KEARNEY — The Bulldogs earned the 15-0 win over Grandview on April 7. Kearney was able to use Mother Nature to their advantage. Kearney played with the wind as it helped against the visitors.
The Bulldogs were able to jump on Grandview early and keep the pressure on them for the win. The game finished at halftime as Kearney led big.
Macy Hughes led the team with three goals for the first hat-trick of the season for Kearney. Maddi Stevens, Jillian Mueller and Emma Weightman all scored two goals each in the win. Mila Kane, Gracie Bomar, Bella Donze, Shelby Jensen, Ella Olberding and Morgan Miller all bagged one goal for Kearney on the windy evening.
The win over Grandview gives them their second in a row as they beat Ruskin 8-0 on April 5.
The Bulldogs will be back in action when they play Smithville on the road on Tuesday, April 12.
