Kearney wins 3 of last 4 matches

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs three-game winning streak came to a close on Monday, April 3. Kearney (3-3) was defeated by Platte County 4-2 to have their win streak snapped. Leading up to Monday’s game, Kearney defeated Blue Springs 2-1 on Thursday, March 30. The win against the Wildcats was the Bulldogs' best win of the young season.
“Team dynamic is huge, they get along and they are all so competitive,” head coach Amanda Hopkins said after the win against Blue Springs. “We want to win and we want to do well. They are all on board with that.”
Bri Reynolds opened the scoring for Kearney with a breakaway finish against Blue Springs in the first five minutes of the game. The Bulldogs goal allowed them to rely on their biggest strength, their defense. Before halftime, the Wildcats found a bit space and were able to equalize on the scoreboard at one goal apiece.
In the opening minutes of the second half, a Kearney cross found its way into the Blue Springs box and went directly into the back of the net. Kylie Deason was credited with the goal for the Bulldogs to give them a 2-1 lead with 35 minutes remaining in the game.
“It is nice, but we were playing a bit scared in the first half, but at half time, we were able to figure that out,” Deason said. “We worked really well together in the second half to push out of the back quicker which helped our attack a lot.”
It was tough work for the Bulldogs, but they were able to hang on for the win. Blue Springs continually worked toward equalizing again, but the defense for the Bulldogs was up for the challenge.
The Wildcats used the wind to their advantage in the second half, but they were unable to convert any of their chances. Deason explained that the team’s mentality of trusting each other and holding each other accountable had led to the win against Blue Springs. It has also boosted the team to early season success.
“In past years, we would get down on ourselves which would cause us to lash out on other people on our team. It would bring morale down a lot,” Deason said. “This year, it is really nice because if someone makes a mistake, it is OK. It is nice to know that there are people that have your back.”
The Bulldogs were unable to keep their winnings ways alive as they lost to Platte County (1-5) on Monday, April 3. Kearney’s Josie Sparks and Addi Fischer were able to bag goals, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Pirates won 4-2.
Kearney will be back in action against Raytown South (2-2) on Wednesday, April 5.
