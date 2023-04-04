KEARNEY — The Bulldogs three-game winning streak came to a close on Monday, April 3. Kearney (3-3) was defeated by Platte County 4-2 to have their win streak snapped. Leading up to Monday’s game, Kearney defeated Blue Springs 2-1 on Thursday, March 30. The win against the Wildcats was the Bulldogs' best win of the young season.

“Team dynamic is huge, they get along and they are all so competitive,” head coach Amanda Hopkins said after the win against Blue Springs. “We want to win and we want to do well. They are all on board with that.”

Kearney wins 3 of last 4 matches

Kearney's Kylie Deason defends against Platte County on Monday, April 3. 
Kearney's Josie Sparks smiles after defeating Blue Springs on Thursday, March 30. 

