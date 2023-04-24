LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted their Kicking Cancer Together game on Thursday, April 20. The cancer awareness game pitted Liberty (9-6) against St. Teresa’s in an incredibly close matchup. The Stars (4-6-1) outlasted Liberty 1-0, but the most important part of the evening were the events prior to the match.

Liberty falls to St. Teresa's in Kicking Cancer Together game

Liberty and St. Teresa's pose for a photo before their game on Thursday, April 20. 

Kristin Shultz helped promote and deliver a great evening of soccer. She was the point of contact for accepting donations and organizing the cancer awareness game. Liberty head coach Tyler Nash was thankful for her efforts and from the efforts from the community.

Liberty's Anya Linstrom during a game against St. Teresa's on Thursday, April 20. 

