Liberty falls to St. Teresa's in Kicking Cancer Together game

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays hosted their Kicking Cancer Together game on Thursday, April 20. The cancer awareness game pitted Liberty (9-6) against St. Teresa’s in an incredibly close matchup. The Stars (4-6-1) outlasted Liberty 1-0, but the most important part of the evening were the events prior to the match.
Kristin Shultz helped promote and deliver a great evening of soccer. She was the point of contact for accepting donations and organizing the cancer awareness game. Liberty head coach Tyler Nash was thankful for her efforts and from the efforts from the community.
“We reached out to St. Teresa’s and they really wanted to be a part of it,” Nash said. “It was a really cool moment. It was bigger than the game of soccer. Cancer has taken someone that everyone knows.”
Before kickoff, the two teams met for a photo. Each member of the roster along with the coaching staff raised a sign with the name of someone that was afflicted with cancer. It was a great moment of community togetherness before the game.
During the game, Liberty and St. Teresa’s were equally matched. The game was often played in the Blue Jays’ attacking third, but the Stars’ defense would not break down. A few chances for Liberty especially off of set pieces allowed them to be dangerous, but they could not get anything past the opposing keeper.
“The longer the game stayed 0-0, and they have played some really good teams, they will compete and the more they had life in them,” Nash described. “We are moving in the right direction, we just need to move to the next step.”
St. Teresa’s scored their lone game with 15 minutes remaining in the game. It was a long shot on the left wing that floated over the Blue Jays’ keeper and into the back of the net. It would have been a miracle save to make for Liberty. The Blue Jays pushed for an equalizer, but they just came up empty.
The loss for Liberty snapped back-to-back wins. Liberty will be back in action against Lee’s Summit West on Monday, April 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.