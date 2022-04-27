LIBERTY — There was only one item on the menu for Liberty girls soccer’s Senior Night: goals. But not just any goals, beautiful ones. On Tuesday, April 26, the Blue Jays bested Blue Springs 5-2 to earn the win.
It was a win that head coach Tyler Nash was particularly happy with because the ball was finally hitting the back of the net.
“We had an extra practice on Sunday and we did nothing but shoot,” Nash said with a laugh. “We have had opportunities and we have not been able to score and those are the differences in the game.”
The Wildcats opened the game with a majority of the possession. They were able to control the game, but it led to few chances. Liberty capitalized on this as they pressed high and forced a turnover.
A long ball over the top of the defense found Jericho Frigon, who sprinted down the left wing. She tried for a short pass towards the front post, but it was deflected off of a Blue Springs defender. The ball fell to the top of the box, where Talia Lambing was running towards the ball. She fired a low shot with the inside of her right foot and found the back of the net for the opening goal.
Liberty added to their lead in the 20th minute as the Blue Jays pressured a ball over the top. The ball was pushed aside by the Blue Springs goalkeeper. A Wildcat defender tried to clear the ball, but it ricocheted off the back of the keeper and into the goal. But, Blue Springs responded quickly with a goal of their own 5 minutes later.
With a 2-1 lead, Liberty earned a free kick from about 23 yards away. Anyone familiar with Liberty soccer knows that is Frigon territory. She laced a looping ball perfectly towards the back of the post. It went over the keeper’s head and into the back of the net for the goal.
This is not the first time Frigon has scored from distance, she has been regularly doing it this year for the Blue Jays. But the trend goes further back to before she stepped on the pitch as a senior.
“I come out in practice and practice those shots and I’m comfortable whenever I get it,” Frigon said. “I use to not be very patient when I was younger. I always kicked it from far out and I would get yelled at by coaches, but you have to learn to place and they can’t get mad.”
Nash certainly doesn’t mind when his captain can score the ball. Frigon, he said, is an incredible weapon to have.
“With free kicks, I am always OK with her taking it,” Nash shared. “She’s so fast, so technical on the ball if we can find a way for her to pass and move off the ball. Even if she’s 25 yards away from goal, (we) think about how deadly she can be.”
The Blue Jays added to their lead in the 32nd minute as Brylee Riveria drilled a shot with her right foot into the upper 90 of the goal. Her goal gave Liberty the 4-1 lead. Blue Springs responded before the halftime whistle to cut the lead to 4-2.
In the second half, Liberty managed to score their final goal of the game in the 51st minute. Gianna Artese attempted a shot with little angle inside the right portion of the box. It flew over the keeper’s reach and into the net to give Liberty the 5-2 lead.
The game ended as the team hugged with smiles across players’ faces. For Chloe Watts, Bella Bragg, Sanna Gangnes, Lambing and Jericho, it was a celebration for their hard work on a jubilant Senior Night.
“We lost all these great players last year, how are we going to do it this year?” Nash questioned. “These girls have stepped up.”
Frigon reflected on her time this season as the captain of the club.
She has been the dominant force for the team, but she often praises her teammates for their successes.
“It’s fun seeing everyone score because it is never one person on the field,” she said. “With us, we are very evenly spread out and everyone works to get the ball up the field. It’s good that everyone is scoring.”
