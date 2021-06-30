Editor’s Note: The Courier-Tribune’s Boys and Girls Athletes of the Year for Liberty, Liberty North, Kearney and Smithville were selected by sports writer Mac Moore based on his opinions from covering the teams and using insights provided by area coaches when available.
Liberty Girls Athlete of the Year: Ashton Maloney, softball and girls soccer
Ashton Maloney finished an illustrious career as a Blue Jay with a phenomenal 2020 senior campaign as a dual sport student-athlete.
The outfielder set the Liberty program’s single-season record runs (58), hits (59), triples (9), home runs (12) and slugging percentage (1.106). She also accomplished a program-best 23-game hit streak.
The University of Texas signee found her way into the top 10 of multiple recruiting boards for the Class of 2021. She earned the No. 7 rank on the Extra Innings Top 400 recruit list released back in the fall.
Maloney reached the 55-hit mark in each of her final two seasons for Liberty softball. She showed her big-time scoring ability when she racked up four RBIs in back-to-back games against Liberty North and North Kansas City during her senior campaign.
Liberty went 20-12, winning 20 games for the fourth straight season. The team also averaged 8.6 runs per game in 2020 and 9.2 runs per game in 2019 after having averaged 8.0 runs per game in just two other seasons since 2007.
The Jays season highlights included an undefeated run through five games of the September Slam as part of an eight-game win streak. Maloney picked up 16 hits and seven RBI during that stretch that culminated with the team’s second straight win over a Blue Springs South team that was a two-time defending state champion at the time.
After her quest to go 4-for-4 on district titles ended in the Missouri Class 5 District 8 championship game, Maloney turned her attention to the sport where she had already won a state crown.
Liberty went 13-8 this season after missing the chance for a proper defense of their 2019 state championship season when the Jays went 23-2. Maloney earned three saves in each of the team’s state final four games.
Maloney split her time between playing goalie and defender for the Jays girls soccer team in the spring, showing her versatility and ability to adapt however she can to help her team win.
Maloney exits the Jays program having played on five district title teams, which includes one for girls basketball, a sport she played through her junior year.
