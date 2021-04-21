Liberty girls soccer beat Liberty North in 2OT

LIBERTY — Liberty girls soccer evened the score in the Crosstown Showdown with a win over Liberty North.
The Blue Jays broke a 1-all stalemate with a goal in the second overtime against the Eagles Tuesday, April 20 at Liberty High School. Liberty senior Ellie Rogers picked the ball off from a Liberty North freshman Bailey Fine near midfield and found senior Maya Gaona on a pass through traffic.
Gaona sprinted down the middle of the field before angling left around a defender to take a 20-yard shot across her body. The Eagles goalkeeper got a hand on the ball but couldn’t stop it from bouncing into the net for the Blue Jays’ win.
The Eagles trailed 1-0 for most of the game after Liberty sophomore Ally Shultz scored a goal from distance in the first 10 minutes of action. Eagles freshman Lauren Wood matched that long-range ability with her goal early in the second half.
Both defenses kept a lid on things from there until Gaona’s golden goal in the second OT.
Liberty got revenge after losing the first matchup in this year’s rivalry with a 2-1 loss on March 29. The team’s could have a chance for a rubber match when the district playoffs roll around in mid-March.
Liberty (7-6) will face Raymore-Peculiar 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Liberty High School. Liberty North (8-2) will face Park Hill 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Liberty North High School, looking to break the team’s losing streak after the Eagle’s lost in double overtime to Lee’s Summit West on April 15.
