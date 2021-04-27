Liberty girls soccer ends Kearney's 6-game win streak

LIBERTY — Liberty girls soccer beat Kearney 3-0 Monday, April 26, at Liberty High School.
Senior Maya Gaona scored a goal early before closing out the first half by sending a pass along the left sideline to find Ellie Rogers. The senior forward punched it in for a 2-0 halftime advantage.
That duo was not finished. Gaona wasted little time finding Rogers again in the opening minutes of the second half. Rogers punctuated the sequence with her second goal.
Kearney had its six-game win streak come to an end. The Bulldogs beat Winnetonka and Raytown South with identical 8-0 victories in the last two games, completing a 40-0 scoring margin through the team’s winning streaks.
Liberty recovered from its 0-2 loss to Raymore-Peculiar on Thursday, April 22.
Liberty (8-7) will face Blue Springs 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Liberty High School. Kearney (6-2) will face Ruskin 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Ruskin High School.
