Liberty girls soccer pitches 4 shutouts in 5 days

LIBERTY — After starting the season with three straight losses, Liberty girls soccer turned things around as the team pitched four straight shutouts in just five days.
The Blue Jays outscored their opponents 8-0 over that stretch, starting with a 1-0 win against Raymore-Peculiar and ending with the same margin against Nixa on Saturday, April 3, at Liberty High School. Liberty had two 4-0 wins in the middle with wins over Blue Springs and Rock Bridge.
Liberty (4-3) will face Blue Springs South in a conference road matchup at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, at Blue Springs South High School before hosting Lee’s Summit North at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at Liberty High School.
