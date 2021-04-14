LIBERTY — Liberty girls soccer split it two games so far this week.
The Blue Jays pulled out a gritty 3-2 comeback win over Staley Monday, April 12 at Liberty High School before losing 4-0 against Lee’s Summit West the next night at Lee’s Summit West High School.
Liberty got the scoring started against the Falcons before Staley rallied back with two straight goals. The Blue Jays played aggressive in the second half but never really got near the goal. Lucky for them, Jericho Frigon proved to be highly successful shooting from distance.
Frigon tied the game with a 40+plus yard boot from the left sideline that she delivered precisely below the crossbar and above the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands. She followed that up by hitting the game-winner from nearly the same spot, but on the right side of the field.
The Blue Jays had a harder time against a one-loss Titans team. Lee’s Summit rolled to a 4-0 lead.
Liberty (6-5) will face Park Hill 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 at Park Hill South High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.