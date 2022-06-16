The Class 4 All-State award winners were announced on Wednesday, June 14. Multiple Liberty North players were added to the team along with a Liberty player. A slew of athletes were also named to the all-conference list.
Liberty North
The Eagles top scorer, Megan Hinnenkamp, was named the co-offensive player of the year for her outstanding season that saw her score over 30 goals. Along with her all-state awards, Hinnenkamp was named the player of the year for districts 7 and 8. Head coach Steve Person was named coach of the year for public schools in all of Class 4 along with earning the same award for districts 7 and 8.
Hinnenkamp and teammate Ekaterina Theoharidis were named to the first team all-state. Emilee Person and Lauren Wood were added to the second team all-state.
In the all-conference award list, Hinnekamp earned offensive player of the year with Steve Person taking Coach of the Year. Hinnenkamp, Theoharidis, Wood and Emilee Person all received first-team honors.
Karli Angle, Kamryn Schmalz and Julia Behounek were awarded second team all-conference for their efforts in the regular season. Ava Baker and Makinlee Richardson were named to the all-conference honorable mention list.
Liberty
For the Blue Jays, Jericho Frigon was added to second team all-state. The recent Liberty graduate and soon-to-be Kansas State soccer player was outstanding in her role of midfielder this year. The natural right back played out of position all season, but as able to collect this prestigious award.
Frigon was also named to the all-conference first team. Joining Frigon on the list was Ally Shultz, who played a key part in the midfield for Liberty this season. Shultz was named to the honorable mention list while Bree Bradfield-Woodhead earned honorable mention, too.
Along with their teammates, Emery Glass, Chloe Watts and Brilynn Mueller were named to the all-conference honorable mention team.
