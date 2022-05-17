LIBERTY — Liberty North earned the 3-0 win over Staley in the Class 4 District 8 Soccer Semifinals on Monday, May 16.
The Eagles opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a nice goal from Megan Hinnekamp. Ekaterina Theoharidis sprinted down the left wing and was able to get touch on the ball, which fell to Ella Kramer. Kramer crossed the ball into the box that touched off a Staley player and into the air where Hinnenkamp drilled a volley into the back of the net for the goal.
Liberty North doubled their lead on a goal from Lauren Wood in the 35th minute. Wood collected the ball at the top of the box and was bale to make a nice finish for the goal. In the second half, Wood was credited as the goal-scorer to add to Liberty North’s lead.
This was ninth game of the year where Liberty North earned a shutout victory. The team pushed their record to 18-0.
Liberty North will face off against crosstown rival Liberty for the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Thursday, May 19. The Eagles have defeated Liberty twice this season, outscoring the Blue Jays 7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.