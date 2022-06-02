The undefeated Liberty North Eagles will move on to the Class 4 State Semifinals for the first time in program history. The squad defeated St. Teresa’s Academy 2-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28.
The Eagles opened scoring in the 29th minute as Ekaterina Theoharidis lined up a free kick on the right wing. She lofted a ball toward the middle of the box until it spit out toward the near side of the field. Megan Hinnenkamp noticed the ball’s path and sprinted to meet it. She used one touch and delivered a gorgeous goal into the top right portion.
Liberty North led 1-0 as they went into the halftime break. In the second half, the Eagles used their speed to get down the line and away from the Stars’ defenders.
A pass from the right wing found Theoharidis, who was all alone near the keeper. She used her right foot and was able to double the lead for the Eagles.
Karli Angle recorded her 12th clean sheet of the season as she continues to organize her defense while having the ability to keep shots out thanks to her strong wrists.
Next up for Liberty North is St. Dominic’s in the Class 4 State Semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3.
The two teams will face each other at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton.
The Lady Crusaders have won five in a row as they have outscored their opponents 21-2 during this stretch of play.
The Eagles come in with their undefeated record, which includes a six-games streak of the Eagles not allowing a goal.
