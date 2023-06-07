Liberty North caps off undefeated season with state title

LIBERTY — It was better than the team could ever have ever imagined. The tireless work through grueling winter workouts paid dividends when the Eagles (22-0) hoisted the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North defeated Nerinx Hall 4-3 in overtime. They became just the third team in state history to stay undefeated while winning the highest classification state title since 1985.
“I was full of shock, I was so happy that we won a state title because of how hard that we have worked this year,” Liberty North’s Julia Behounek said. “It was a total rush of energy and excitement.”
The Markers opened the scoring in the championship game as they took a 1-0 lead. Liberty North’s talisman, Megan Hinnenkamp, scored two goals to retake the lead in the first half. In each of her goals, she was able to drive at Nerinx Hall’s center backs and fired shots into the back of the net.
Just before halftime, Liberty North’s Lauren Wood scored the goal of the season. The Markers committed a foul about 30 yards away. Wood placed the ball down quickly and drilled a shot into the top corner of the goal as the clock hit zero. Liberty North led 3-1 at halftime.
Nerinx Hall did not roll over as they scored two second half goals to tie the game and send it to overtime. The overtime period swung like a pendulum as each team took chances.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis played a perfectly weighted ball to Hinnenkamp through the Markers’ defense. Hinnenkamp fired a ball at the goal, it deflected off of the keeper and floated into the goal for the win securing Liberty North a state title.
“I hesitated and had more time on the ball. The keeper was far out trying to take up space so I tried to kick it as hard as possible. The ball was so slow in the air and it bounced in,” Hinnenkamp said.
When asked where that goal ranks in Hinnenkamp’s athletic achievements, it was a fairly easy response.
“Number one,” she laughed.
The goal was a microcosm of the entire season. That sort of combination play between Theoharidis to Hinnenkamp has been executed consistently as the Eagles’ sliced and diced opposing backlines all year long.
In the biggest moment of the season, the duo was able to combine for the winning goal.
This was Nerinx Hall’s fourth straight year finishing second place in the state tournament. The Eagles exacted revenge on last year’s run where the team finished in third place.
In the midst of wining the state title, the emotions of their soccer careers wrapping up came to the forefront of their minds.
It was also the final game of Steve Person’s coaching career.
The first and only head coach of Liberty North soccer leaves behind an outstanding legacy in the Northland as he retired from the coaching ranks.
“When Coach P put the medal around my neck, it was one of the last times that I would be calling him Coach for real,” Theoharidis said. “Looking back on everything that we have achieved, I was super proud and honored that I was able to have this experience.”
The group of seniors is littered with college talent that will be making an impact at their future college. Midfielder Emily Ngo will head to Lake Erie College; Emilee Person will compete at Central Missouri; Theoharidis is signed to Northwest Missouri State; Hinnenkamp will play for the University of Florida; and Behounek will play her college soccer at Truman State.
Over the course of the last three years, Liberty North has amassed an incredible record of 55-5.
