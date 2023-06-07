LIBERTY — It was better than the team could ever have ever imagined. The tireless work through grueling winter workouts paid dividends when the Eagles (22-0) hoisted the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, June 3.

Liberty North defeated Nerinx Hall 4-3 in overtime. They became just the third team in state history to stay undefeated while winning the highest classification state title since 1985.

Liberty North caps off undefeated season with state title

Liberty North hoists the Class 4 State Championship trophy after defeating Nerinx Hall on Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North poses with the Class 4 State Championship trophy on Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North celebrates after Megan Hinnenkamp’s winning goal in the Class 4 State Championship on Saturday, June 3.
Liberty North celebrates with the Class 4 State Championship trophy on Saturday, June 3.

