Liberty North claims back-to-back district titles

Liberty North's Kylie Richardson scores goal in Class 4 District 8 Championship game against Park Hill South on Friday, May 19. 

RIVERSIDE — Each time Liberty North steps onto the field, there is a sense of maturity and intellect for the game of soccer. The intrinsic details of the Eagles’ movement and footwork propelled them to a 3-0 win over Park Hill South on Friday, May 19. The victory crowned Liberty North the Class 4 District 8 Champions for the second year in a row.

Liberty North raises the Class 4 District 8 plaque after defeating Park Hill South on Friday, May 19.

The Eagles opened the scoring as Megan Hinnenkamp fired the first goal of the game in the ninth minute. It was gorgeous interplay between the wings and midfield of the Eagles. Emily Ngo was a really important piece in shifting the Panthers’ defense through quick passing and confidence on the ball.

Liberty North’s Megan Hinnenkamp during the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 19.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis crosses the ball against Park Hill South on Friday, May 19.
Liberty North celebrates after winning the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, May 19.

