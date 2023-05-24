Liberty North claims back-to-back district titles

RIVERSIDE — Each time Liberty North steps onto the field, there is a sense of maturity and intellect for the game of soccer. The intrinsic details of the Eagles’ movement and footwork propelled them to a 3-0 win over Park Hill South on Friday, May 19. The victory crowned Liberty North the Class 4 District 8 Champions for the second year in a row.
The Eagles opened the scoring as Megan Hinnenkamp fired the first goal of the game in the ninth minute. It was gorgeous interplay between the wings and midfield of the Eagles. Emily Ngo was a really important piece in shifting the Panthers’ defense through quick passing and confidence on the ball.
The ball switched through multiple players before a through ball found Hinnenkamp on the right wing. She drifted off of the center back’s shoulder and had a one-on-one with the keeper. Hinnenkamp lofted a shot over the keeper and into the goal. This was a brilliant team goal for the Eagles as head coach Steve Person described the growth of his team in this aspect of the game.
“We are really confident in what we do, we have really smart players that are flexible. If you sit back, we can attack you this way,” Person described. “If you press us, we can attack you this way. We are a lot more tactically flexible than we were a year ago.”
Kylie Richardson scored the second goal of the game for the Eagles as she received a long ball at the top of the box. She used quick feet to dance around the defense and her shot found the back of the net around eight yards away.
The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime with very little Park Hill South attacks in the first half.
Liberty North found the goal to kill off the game and give the Eagles the win in the 67th minute. Lauren Wood sprinted toward the right wing and beat her defender to free up space.
Wood, University of Kansas commit, found Ekaterina Theoharidis at the near post. Theoharidis used a quick flick touch to push the ball over the keeper at the near post and into the net.
The speed and athletic nature of Theoharidis is a great balance to Hinnenkamp, who often plays on the opposite side of the field. Theoharidis, Northwest Missouri State commit, provided the final punch in the game that show cased a splendid team goal.
“I am grateful for the speed up top because I think that is what makes me stand out from other forwards,” Theoharidis said. “That 2-0 is kind of scary and you can come back from two goals down. I wanted the third goal to just finalize the game.”
The defense for Liberty North was spectacular, too. They communicated well and were able to connected passes to the midfield which helped push the team into the final third often.
Emilee Person, University of Central Missouri commit, has a been a key piece to the team that has allowed just two goals in their last 10 games. The Eagles have surrender two goals in their last 800 minutes of play. When Park Hill South changed their approach in the second half, Person was able to diagnose the difference and thwart off a Panthers’ attack that was desperate to keep their season alive.
“They had their forward stay press and stay higher up. They looked for the direct ball more often which caused a lot of running for us,” the center back described.
The season for Liberty North continues in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals. The Eagles will meet Lee’s Summit (16-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. The Tigers and the Eagles did not play each other in the regular season.
