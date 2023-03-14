LIBERTY — The Eagles are on a mission in 2023. Liberty North is coming off an incredible run last season that ended in a third-place finish in the state championship. The Eagles qualified for the final four for the first time in school history last season.

They hope to be in the final four again this year, but the team remembers how long of a journey it truly is. During these early weeks of practice, the Eagles have stayed steadfast in enjoying the journey and working on their craft.

Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North's Ekaterina Theoharidis dribbles the ball during practice on Friday, March 10. 
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North head coach Steve Person walks the field during practice on Friday, March 10. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.