LIBERTY — The Eagles are on a mission in 2023. Liberty North is coming off an incredible run last season that ended in a third-place finish in the state championship. The Eagles qualified for the final four for the first time in school history last season.
They hope to be in the final four again this year, but the team remembers how long of a journey it truly is. During these early weeks of practice, the Eagles have stayed steadfast in enjoying the journey and working on their craft.
It was during practice on Friday, March 10, that Liberty North’s skill was on full display. They were sharp and full of focus as they worked religiously on one-touch passes and moving into space. This is a style of play that forward Ekaterina Theohardisis loves.
“We lost a few players, we have gained new talent. I think our main thing right now is figuring out our strengths and weaknesses,” Theohardisis said. “Last year, we focused on friendships and relationships. This year, we are still trying implement the same dynamic and trying to get used to each other after club season.”
This will be Theohardisis' final season with the Eagles. The senior has signed with Northwest Missouri State to play college soccer following graduation. In fact, Theohardisis is one of five Liberty North seniors to sign for college soccer. Goal-scoring machine and 2022 All-American honoree Megan Hinnenkamp will be back for the Eagles. Hinnenkamp signed with the University of Florida this off-season.
Starting center back Emilee Person will be joining Central Missouri, Julia Behounek signed with Truman State and Emily Ngo will be joining Division II’s Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio.
“I think that we will be a good team, but it may take us a month or so to figure out what that finished product is going to look like,” head coach Steve Person said. “We always want to be a team that keeps the ball, but we are going to play farther forward on our front foot if we can.”
Before the start of the season, Person delivered his resignation to the athletic department, stating this will be his final year with the Eagles. Person has been the head coach of Liberty North since its inception.
Liberty North will begin the season hosting the returning Class 3 Final Four squad from Smithville on Wednesday, March 22. As the team returns a host of strong players from last year’s amazing season, the majority of the roster has an all-hands-on-deck mentality, especially Theohardisis.
“It all depends on what the team needs from me. It comes down to what we are doing with formations or positioning,” she said. “My personal goal is to help the team score and win.”
