Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Emilee Person earned many postseason individual accolades as she led the backline for the state title winners.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Liberty North secured the top piece of hardware that every soccer team in the state is hoping to claim one day. The Eagles ended their undefeated season by hoisting the Class 4 State Championship trophy. Following the team title, individual awards were handed out to deserving athletes on Liberty North’s winning team.

Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis was named the Class 4 Player of the Year. Megan Hinnenkamp secured co-offensive player of the year for the state. Head coach Steve Person was awarded the Class 4 Public School Coach of the Year. Emilee Person, Lauren Wood, Hinnenkamp and Theoharidis were named to the all-state first team.

