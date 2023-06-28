LIBERTY — Liberty North secured the top piece of hardware that every soccer team in the state is hoping to claim one day. The Eagles ended their undefeated season by hoisting the Class 4 State Championship trophy. Following the team title, individual awards were handed out to deserving athletes on Liberty North’s winning team.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis was named the Class 4 Player of the Year. Megan Hinnenkamp secured co-offensive player of the year for the state. Head coach Steve Person was awarded the Class 4 Public School Coach of the Year. Emilee Person, Lauren Wood, Hinnenkamp and Theoharidis were named to the all-state first team.
Theoharidis earned player of the year for Class 4 Region 4. This region includes all teams in districts 7 and 8. Hinnenkamp was named the offensive player of the year for the region. Emilee Person secured defensive player of the year and her father, Steve, was named coach of the year. Wood, Person, Hinnenkamp and Theoharidis was named to the Class 4 Region 4 team.
Julia Behounek, Person, Wood, Hinnenkamp and Theoharidis were awarded spots on the Class 4 District 8 first team. Ella Kramer, Emily Ngo, Kacy Kuehl, Kylie Richardson and Berkleigh Salmond were awarded all-district second team.
The Suburban Conference Gold Division named Theoharidis the conference player of the year. Hinnenkamp was named offensive player of the year. Person secured defensive player of the year. Head coach Person was named the coach of the year, too. Emilee Person, Wood, Hinnenkamp, Theoharidis, Kramer and Behounek to the first team all-conference. Ngo earned all-conference second team honors. Kuehl and Richardson secured all-conference honorable mention award.
