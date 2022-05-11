LIBERTY — A perfect regular season is rare, but the Eagles earned this feat by defeating Lee’s Summit West Tuesday, May 10. Liberty North used their entire arsenal of skill, footwork and organization to get the 4-0 win.
The opening goal for Liberty North was the purest example of Liberty North soccer. After the ball juggled around in the midfield, the Titans collected it and passed it backwards towards their keeper.
Shouts of, “now,” and “faster” could be heard from the sidelines as head coach Steve Person instructed his squad to press higher up the field.
The press worked to perfection as an errant pass fell to the Liberty North midfield. It was a quick pass through the center backs and Megan Hinnenkamp was in on goal, scoring in the 26th minute.
Person said his team is excelling at this philosophy and style of soccer.
“When we see the ball go into predictable areas, that is when we go,” he said. “You may have heard me yell by helping with the cues, but we are so quick that any missed touch or any loose ball, we are going to get to it.”
Liberty North doubled their lead just before the halftime whistle. Ekaterina Theoharidis placed the ball down for a corner kick and hit a beautiful ball towards the middle of the box. Hinnenkamp hoisted herself into the air and was the first one to meet it. She directed the ball around the keeper and into the back of the net for the 2-0 lead.
“I have practiced that a couple of times,” Theoharidis said. “Coach wants me to put it in a specific spot so I have been practicing to get it perfect.”
In the 47th minute, Liberty North continued to dominate possession. It was another dink pass to the left wing that saw Hinnenkamp with a chance at the goal. She shot, but it was saved by the Titans’ keeper. The ball stayed alive as Theoharidis stormed into the box. She collided with the keeper and a defender before the ball rolled underneath them across the line for the third goal.
“Every time that I see a girl dribbling towards the box, I am always pushing to get there,” Theoharidis said. “In that circumstance, I really just threw myself in there. There was a chance that I could get there, it worked out. I honestly didn’t even see it go in.”
The final goal for Liberty North came in the 60th minute as Hinnenkamp slipped the center backs again. She slotted her shot around the keeper with a low-driving shot. Hinnenkamp earned the hat trick, her second game in a row earning this feat.
“It’s a lot of team work, we work together really well,” Hinnekamp said. “I can’t do it without each and every person doing their part.”
The undefeated season continues to roll on for the Eagles as they begin district tournament play. They will face off against North Kansas City at home Saturday, May 14.
The girls are relishing the thought of going the entire regular season without a loss, an impressive feat that has taken hours of hard work.
“It feels so good,” Hinnenkamp said. “We have put in so much work this season and it feels good for it to pay off.”
