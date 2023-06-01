LEE’S SUMMIT — Liberty North (20-0) is heading back to the final four after defeating Lee’s Summit 3-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. The Eagles have put a lot of pressure on themselves all season long to prove that they belong in the upper echelon of soccer talent in the state.
“There is a lot of excitement and there is a relief, but there is still pressure that we have because we have unfinished business,” senior forward Megan Hinnenkamp said. “We don’t want to be in that third-place game again.”
Liberty North fell in last year’s state semifinal matchup which forced them into the third-place game. The momentum that this team has currently is a force to be reckoned with which Lee’s Summit found out in the state quarterfinals.
Hinnenkamp opened the scoring or maybe she didn’t. Even she admits, she doesn’t even know who scored the goal. But, she was credited with a goal that bounced around goal mouth for a few seconds. A large scrum of players were inside the box fighting for a loose ball and it ended up in the back of the net.
The goal was an important one for Liberty North. Not just to take the lead, but because it was only a few minutes before half time. The Eagles led 1-0 at the break which gave them confidence rolling into the second half according to Hinnenkamp.
“It definitely changed morale because we had something that we could lean back on,” she said. “We were allowed to play more defense and if more goals come, they come.”
The goals certainly came in the second half as Lauren Wood place a shot in the middle of the box to the bottom right of the game to double the lead. Berkleigh Salmond finished the game off by cutting back on her defender and driving towards the goal. She laced a shot that went back post in the net past the keeper for the final goal of the game.
It was another clean sheet for the Eagles, too. The undefeated Liberty North team has allowed just nine goals this year. They have accumulated 14 clean sheets led by center back Emilee Person. The Central Missouri commit has been a great communicator and leader for the backline of the Eagles.
Person along with the rest of the team will have their hands full in the Class 4 State Semifinal game. Liberty North will meet Kickapoo at 7 p.m. in World Wide Technology Soccer Park on Friday, June 2.
The Chiefs enter with a 14-game winning streak. During this run, they have outscored their opponents 77-10.
