LEE’S SUMMIT — Liberty North (20-0) is heading back to the final four after defeating Lee’s Summit 3-0 in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27. The Eagles have put a lot of pressure on themselves all season long to prove that they belong in the upper echelon of soccer talent in the state.

“There is a lot of excitement and there is a relief, but there is still pressure that we have because we have unfinished business,” senior forward Megan Hinnenkamp said. “We don’t want to be in that third-place game again.”

Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North is headed back to the final four where they will play Kickapoo in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Friday, June 2. 
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North’s Berkleigh Salmond scored the final goal of the game against Lee's Summit in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 27.
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North's Emilee Person has been a stalwart on the backline for the Eagles. 

