LIBERTY — The undefeated season rolls on for Liberty North after their latest victory against crosstown rival Liberty in the Class 4 District 8 Championship soccer game. The Eagles bested the Blue Jays 4-0 in a game that was controlled from start to finish.
“I’ve been here for four years and this is the first districts that I have ever won,” senior Madeline Monaco said. “We finally won, man. It feels great.”
The exhale after Monaco’s sentence gave a deeper understanding of the Eagles’ season. The team has wanted to win the next game in front of them all year. It was an exhale of relief, but also excitement knowing their hard work is coming to fruition.
“It’s relief and euphoric that we finally accomplished something as a team,” Monaco said. “We all worked really hard together and we have become a family this season.”
Family is a word thrown around a lot by the Liberty North soccer squad. They’ve been a family that lifts each other up when they fall and celebrate wholeheartedly after each goal.
Megan Hinnenkamp earned two goals in the first half in the district title game that gave the Eagles the lead. Ekaterina Theoharidis and Monaco added their own goals in the second half. Head coach Steve Person shared how proud he is of his team.
“Super, are you kidding me? Super to be able to do it with this team,” he said emotionally. “A lot of these kids have been playing together since they were teeny tiny. I have been around them because my kid is the same age. This is as close to family that you can have.”
Being undefeated and winning a title is different; not many in the state are able to do that in any year. The Eagles are one of the teams that have. Teammates said what makes them different isn’t on the field, but their love for one another off it.
“We were working on making this team a family and we have been working on everything to get us to be a family,” sophomore Lauren Wood said.
Family means togetherness, it means everyone is included, an aspect each player has been working hard to accomplish.
“We have created an atmosphere that everyone can be a part of,” senior Ava Baker said. “Not just the starters, but everyone, everyone that comes to our games, goes to our school, and we brought everyone in.”
The term family isn’t just used at Liberty North, but a couple miles away, too. At the end of the game, Liberty players fell into each other’s arms as they supported one another in their final game of the season. Head coach Tyler Nash explained how much this team has meant to him.
“We ask them about humility. We preach that there is a fine line between confidence and arrogance,” Nash said. “This is a great group of girls and that is what you ask for. It takes a lot to win, but you want to make sure that everything that matters lines up with those values.”
The season comes to a close for Liberty as they end the season with a record of 12-11. The year included big wins and tough losses along with some of the best goals seen from distance by senior Jericho Frigon, who will take her talents to Kansas State soccer.
As always, Nash will bring back a team that will fight with class and not arrogance, a trait that is never forgotten.
Liberty North’s season continues against St. Teresa’s Academy in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.
The game will be played at Liberty North beginning at 6 p.m. as the two teams clash for a spot in the final four.
The Stars come into the game with a record of 14-8, which includes winning four out of their last five games. They knocked off No. 1 seed in their district Lee’s Summit West in the championship game.
The Eagles will be ready with their high attack and family atmosphere, a recipe for success that has boosted them all year.
“We have so much trust in each other and it has brought us a long way,” Baker said.
