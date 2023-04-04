Liberty North keeps clean sheet in crosstown rivalry

LIBERTY — The Eagles are off and running to begin the new season as they claimed another victory on Monday, April 3. Liberty North (5-0) defeated crosstown rival Liberty (7-2) on a warm, spring evening. The Eagles kept the clean sheet as they defeated the Blue Jays 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half.
There were plenty of fireworks in the opening few minutes as Liberty North was fouled in the box. The Eagles could not convert from the penalty spot as Emily Ngo’s strike drilled off of the post. Following the missed penalty, the two teams settled in and it was a battle between the two rival schools.
Liberty North opened the scoring in the 27th minute as a pass went through the Liberty backline. Liberty North’s Megan Hinnenkamp slipped through the defense and went one-on-one against the keeper. She slotted it home on the left side of the goal to give the Eagles the lead.
Minutes later, Liberty North was on the attack again. Hinnenkamp received the ball on the left wing and pinged a shot toward the back post. It ricocheted and fell straight into the lap of Lauren Wood. The University of Kansas soccer commit calmly used the inside of her boot to double the Eagles’ lead.
“The team was doing well while we were building up and I happened to be at the perfect spot,” Wood said. “I was able to finish it, which was fun especially against Liberty. It is exciting to play against our rival team and everyone was ready to play.”
The two goals in a span of minutes would be the difference for the Eagles victory. But, it wasn’t all easy. The second half proved to be more difficult as the Blue Jays found a rhythm with the wind at their back. Liberty North’s defensive midfielder Julia Behounek was key in creating space and allowing outlets for the team as they tried to play out of the back. Behounek delivered crunching tackles to thwart chances from the Blue Jays.
“At the end of the game, we started to panic because they were wanting to score against us,” Behounek said. “We were feeling the pressure, but we kept it clean and it was a good way to finish.”
Liberty struggled to string passes together in the first half. After half time, their pressing ability and determination to grab a goal was noticeable. The Blue Jays just could not find any clear-cut chances as Liberty North’s defense stood tall. This was the fifth game in seven days for Liberty as they have played a brutal schedule.
Fatigue played a factor against Liberty North, but was no excuse for missing simple plays, according to head coach Tyler Nash. The Blue Jays have been playing well leading up to the Liberty North loss. Liberty has outscored their opponents 18-6 with their only losses to the Eagles and Lee’s Summit (3-0).
“You are looking for that one win that is going to flip that switch. We played really well against Lee’s Summit with both of their goals coming from 35 yards out,” Nash shared. “These are the top tier teams and with a 7-2 record so far, there is nothing to hang our heads at.”
This is the fifth straight win for Liberty North over Liberty. The Eagles will meet Blue Springs (0-4) on Tuesday, April 4. Liberty will take a deserved couple days rest before facing Lee’s Summit North (3-2) away from home on Thursday, April 6.
