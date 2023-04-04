Liberty North keeps clean sheet in crosstown rivalry

Liberty North's Lauren Wood scores the second goal for the Eagles against Liberty on Monday, April 3. 

LIBERTY — The Eagles are off and running to begin the new season as they claimed another victory on Monday, April 3. Liberty North (5-0) defeated crosstown rival Liberty (7-2) on a warm, spring evening. The Eagles kept the clean sheet as they defeated the Blue Jays 2-0 with both goals coming in the first half.

There were plenty of fireworks in the opening few minutes as Liberty North was fouled in the box. The Eagles could not convert from the penalty spot as Emily Ngo’s strike drilled off of the post. Following the missed penalty, the two teams settled in and it was a battle between the two rival schools.

Liberty North's Lauren Wood during a game against Liberty on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty North's Julia Behounek during a game against Liberty on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty's Emery Glass during a game against Liberty North on Monday, April 3. 
Liberty's Avery Gartin dribbles the ball against Liberty North on Monday, April 3. 

