LIBERTY — Harsh tackles were on the menu for Liberty North and Liberty’s soccer battle on Tuesday, April 19. The Eagles came away with the 4-0 win, but the game was much closer than the score indicated.
From the beginning whistle, Liberty North was all over the ball, using their strong first touch in the middle of the field. They played through balls into the wide portions. This was a major element in the opportunities for the Eagles, but it was the Blue Jays who were able to knock on the goal mouth first.
With Liberty North controlling the possession, Liberty relied on a high press along with set pieces to try and steal a goal away from their rivals. Liberty head coach Tyler Nash said this was part of the game plan.
“We knew that we were going to give up a lot of the possession,” Nash said. “There were times, especially in the first half, where we looked good. We had a couple good opportunities. We frustrated them early.”
Liberty North head coach Steve Person alluded to this when commenting about when his squad was more in control.
“The possession got much better in the second half with the wind at our back,” Person said. “We have been a good second-half and into-the-wind team because the margin of error goes to our feet a little easier rather than away from us.”
This was evident in the buildup to Liberty North’s opening goal. After stringing together a few passes and working their way up the field, the Eagles launched a long shot that was deflected out of bounds and gave them a corner. The passing and movement leading to the shot is what made the difference and allowed for a set piece on the far side of the field.
In the 35th minute, Liberty played the short corner and Ava Baker hit a one-time shot towards the back corner of the net. The shot drifted above the Liberty defenders and keeper and into the goal for the opening score.
The halftime whistled blared as Liberty North led 1-0.
The Eagles would double their advantage in the 42nd minute with a controversial call. The Eagles fired a shot far from goal that was saved beautifully by Liberty’s Brilynn Mueller.
The ball came back into the box where Ekaterina Theoharidis was waiting. She headed the ball towards the goal, but Mueller made another save. The referee gave the goal to Liberty North, suggesting the ball crossed the line for Liberty North’s second goal.
The goal was credited to Theoharidis, who has been on fire for the Eagles this season. She continues to be in the right places at the right time. When her number is called, she is able to add to the score sheet.
“In practice, we have been working on a bunch of different things, especially in the attack third,” she said, “getting those extra runs in and finding the open player. We have been taking what we have practiced and been performing off it.”
Liberty North added to their lead with their third goal in the 52nd minute.
It was a gorgeous counter attack by the Eagles where they dispossessed the Blue Jays and sprinted forward with the ball. Megan Hinnenkamp received a layoff on the right wing and went forward. She went around Mueller and passed it calmly into the net. There were shouts from the Liberty touchline as they wanted an offside call, but it was not granted.
“You are never going to blame it, if we can’t hit the back of the net, but it is unfortunate,” Nash shared. “The 2-0 goal, I was pretty confident that it was saved and then the other one, I think was offside. Big momentum change off of that.”
The final goal for Liberty North came in the closing minutes as Madeline Monaco was able to bury a shot into the back of the net in front of the goal. Mueller was able to get a touch on a cross from Theoharidis, but her save pushed the ball right in from of Monaco, who was not going to miss.
“I can’t say how proud I am of this group,” Person said. “They are just so resilient and I don’t know when the hard time is going to be, but we are going to face one sometime. But, every time it has gotten a little sticky, they are like, ‘No, not today.’”The win for Liberty North pushes their record to 10-0 on the season.
It is no surprise the team is having fun with its wins. This club enjoys each others’ company and seems to want everyone to succeed. Their style of play is a recipe for success, starting center back Emilee Person said.Liberty North’s schedule sends them to Park Hill on Thursday.
For midfielder Julia Behounek, the undefeated scorecard means a season full of memories.
“Team bonding and team dinners, it’s more than just soccer,” Behounek said. “It’s family.”
