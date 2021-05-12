Liberty North soccer clinches Suburban Gold conference title

LIBERTY — Liberty North girls soccer closed out the regular season with a 3-0 shutdown of Lee’s Summit West to snatch the Suburban Gold conference title away from the Titans.
The Hinnenkamp sisters did all the scoring for the Eagles, when sophomore Megan got the team started with a goal midway through the second half before senior Lauren scored two goals in a little more than six minutes of game time.
The Eagles won the conference crown on the strength of two long winning streaks, first to start the season and then to finish it. Liberty North won six straight games after a three-game losing streak ended the team’s 8-0 start to the year. The team outscored its opponents 20-2 during that stretch.
Liberty North will face Liberty 7 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Liberty North High School. The Blue Jays also enter the matchup with a six-game win streak. The two teams split the regular season matchup with Liberty North winning 2-1 on March 29 and Liberty winning 2-1 in double overtime on April 20.
