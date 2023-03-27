LIBERTY — If you want to be the best, you must beat the best. The schedule has been tough for Liberty North in the first week of play. Liberty North (2-0) opened the season with a 1-0 win over Smithville March 22.
Smithville, who finished third in Class 3 last season, showed their strength in playing an organized formation that was tough to break down. The Eagles did everything they could to find a winner, and it came in the 31st minute.
Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis played a perfect through-ball to striker Megan Hinnenkamp. Hinnenkamp was one on one with the Smithville keeper and she blasted the ball through the back of the net. It was a clean finish and ended up being the winner as chances were scarce in the windy, cold evening.
“She put me in a good place and I just took a deep breath and put it in,” she said. “We had a lot of chances and so I had to put this one away.”
Liberty North followed the Smithville win by defeating Broken Arrow High School, located in a suburb outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Eagles won 2-1 as Lauren Wood and Theoharidis earned the goals for the Eagles.
A new formation for Liberty North has been put into place for the Eagles this season. The team is still finding ways to succeed and feel comfortable in the game plan, according to Hinnenkamp.
“We have a solid group of returners and we have a lot of awesome players that have stepped into new roles,” she said. “We are trying to figure out a new formation, which we have worked on in practice, but it was on a smaller field. So, talking has been harder and we are just trying to get a feel of how people move.”
Liberty North will go on the road to meet Blue Springs South (3-1) on Tuesday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.