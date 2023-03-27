LIBERTY — If you want to be the best, you must beat the best. The schedule has been tough for Liberty North in the first week of play. Liberty North (2-0) opened the season with a 1-0 win over Smithville March 22.

Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North's Megan Hinnenkamp celebrates after scoring against Smithville on March 22. 

 Smithville, who finished third in Class 3 last season, showed their strength in playing an organized formation that was tough to break down. The Eagles did everything they could to find a winner, and it came in the 31st minute.

Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North's Megan Hinnenkamp dribbles towards the goal before scoring against Smithville March 22. 
Liberty North Soccer

Liberty North's Ekaterina Theoharidis heads the ball against Smithville March 22. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.