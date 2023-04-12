Liberty North tops Ray-Pec for 9th straight win

LIBERTY — Liberty North’s dominance continued on Tuesday, April 11. The Eagles defeated Ray-Pec 3-1 in a highly-contested match-up. They notched their ninth straight win to open the season. The Eagles have won 38 of their last 40 games, dating back to the 2021 season.
The opening goal for the Eagles came in the first few minutes. Liberty North’s Berkleigh Salmond received a gorgeous through ball that allowed her to go one-on-one with the keeper. Salmond put her laces through the ball and blasted it past the Ray-Pec keeper for the goal.
“I just waited for the right moment to be there and I just had to finish it in the right spot,” Salmond said. “I am really blessed that I have this opportunity and I love all of the connections that we have.”
Ray-Pec equalized in the 41st minute. The Panthers lofted a ball toward the back post and it slotted into the top corner. It was a perfectly-placed shot that was almost impossible to save. The Panthers defended well following their goal. They almost nicked a second goal in the 52nd minute off of a well-worked counter attack, but their shot went just wide.
Following Ray-Pec’s attempt, the Eagles went down the field and Ekaterina Theoharidis found some open space. She took a shot on goal and gave the Eagles the lead at 2-1.
Theoharidis scored the third and final goal of the game. It came in the final five minutes. She hammered a shot with her left foot to kill the game off and give the Eagles the win. It was her persistence and pressing ability that allowed her to have the chance to capitalize on.
“The whole team needed some momentum boost so I was working as hard as I could,” she said. “Yes, it was tiring, but I kept fighting through because I knew the team needed it. It was necessary for us to finish off the game.”
The Eagles are coming off of a successful weekend where the Eagles defeated Visitation Academy by a final score of 1-0 on Friday, April 7. Liberty North followed it with a 5-2 win against Incarnate Word Academy on Saturday, April 8.
The free-flowing style of play coached by Steve Person was in full affect against Ray-Pec. He explained how much the team has grown in that aspect since the trip to St. Louis. The Eagles scored three goals and had at least three chances hit off of the woodwork.
“We have been working really hard on interchanging in the midfield and getting movement,” Person said. “I felt like we did, we created a ton of chances, they just didn’t go in. That is not playing poorly. They are doing the right things and tonight was progress.”
The undefeated Eagles will face their toughest test this season in their next game. Liberty North will meet Park Hill South (9-0) away from home on Thursday, April 20.
“I am super proud of this team, we work so hard to get where we are at,” Theoharidis said. “It is surreal to be on a team that is this talented and works for each other.”
