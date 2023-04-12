LIBERTY — Liberty North’s dominance continued on Tuesday, April 11. The Eagles defeated Ray-Pec 3-1 in a highly-contested match-up. They notched their ninth straight win to open the season. The Eagles have won 38 of their last 40 games, dating back to the 2021 season.

Liberty North tops Ray-Pec for 9th straight win

Liberty North’s Berkleigh Salmond shoots the ball which led to the opening goal against Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 11.

The opening goal for the Eagles came in the first few minutes. Liberty North’s Berkleigh Salmond received a gorgeous through ball that allowed her to go one-on-one with the keeper. Salmond put her laces through the ball and blasted it past the Ray-Pec keeper for the goal.

Liberty North tops Ray-Pec for 9th straight win

Liberty North’s Kylie Richardson and Berkleigh Salmond celebrate after the opening goal against Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 11.
Liberty North tops Ray-Pec for 9th straight win

Liberty North’s Ekaterina Theoharidis dribbles the ball against Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 11.
Liberty North tops Ray-Pec for 9th straight win

Liberty North’s Lauren Wood takes a shot against Ray-Pec on Tuesday, April 11.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.