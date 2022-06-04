FENTON — Tears raced across the faces of Liberty North players Saturday, June 4. They were not of disappointment or anger, but rather happiness and joy for what they accomplished. The Eagles defeated Rock Bridge 2-1 in the Class 4 third-place match on a hot and humid evening.
Senior leaders Madeline Monaco and Ashley Borron explained what the the team was feeling early in the morning as they came off of a heartbreaking loss to St. Dominic in the semifinals.
“This morning at breakfast was a little tense, nobody knew what to say or (how to) act,” Monaco shared. “But, we did not want to lose today, we really did not.”
Once lunchtime hit, it was game on. The Eagles were ready for their next opponent, the Bruins. Instead of having to play in the third-place game, they got to play in the third-place game.
“We tried bringing the mood back and everybody started to be happy like this is our game to win,” Borron said.
However, it wasn’t all roses and butterflies to begin the game for Liberty North. The Bruins were there to spoil the party. In the 10th minute, Rock Bridge fired a long shot from outside the box and it looped over Angle for the opening goal.
“My shoulders dropped, it felt like the game, yesterday,” Borron said. “Then I thought, we have to get it back. We just had to keep our heads up and we can’t yell at each other.”
At halftime, trailing 1-0, Liberty North came together to find a winner. They wanted to work with each other and not at each other, they shared. That meant less bickering on the field and more teamwork.
Shortly after that team talk, Liberty North earned a corner in the 48th minute. Ekaterina Theoharidis placed the corner and delivered a well-flighted ball towards Monaco, who barely touched it with her head. The ball then deflected off a Rock Bridge defender and into the goal for the equalizer.
“I look for a target and then I try to be consistent with that same spot,” Theoharidis said. “We practice my corners and where I like to place them in different circumstances. We really capitalized on that today.”
48’ LN 1-1 RBEQUALIZER! Eagles ties the game!They credit the goal as an own goal. Nevertheless, Liberty North has tied it up! pic.twitter.com/Nm9ciwxIPP— Liam (@liamkeating7) June 4, 2022
The Eagles kept their foot on the pedal and they forced chance after chance. A shot that Rock Bridge saved flew the ball out for a corner, another set piece opportunity.
In the 77th minute, Theoharidis sent in a similar flighted ball and who else, but Megan Hinnenkamp found the end of it. It was Hinnenkamp’s 32nd goal on the season.
“Ekat was really consistent this game and we packed it in and I tried to slip open,” Hinnenkamp said. “It came through and I tried to put a body on it and it went in.”
The two goals were all that was needed to deliver a third-place trophy to Liberty North. This was their best finish in program history, a feat not lost on head coach Steve Person.
“These are tears of accomplishment, the seniors are saying, ‘We did that,’” Person said. “They are right. We as a collective are such a talented group of people. We are such a resilient bunch and we brought this group to an accomplishment that has never been done before.”
From tears of heartbreak to tears of joy, Liberty North should be proud of their success in the State Final Four. They will take their trophy home, but the friendships with each other and the memories made will stay with them forever.
“These tears are a realization that this was our last game together. We realized that we will not be able to play with each other ever again,” Monaco said.
“With how far that we have come, I am so proud,” Borron said.
