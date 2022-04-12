LIBERTY — The wind became ridiculous at times when the ball was passed around on April 7, but Liberty North defeated Blue Springs South 7-1 in the windswept affair at home.
The Eagles have been on fire this season, with a record of 7-0 after their win against the Jaguars. The game against Blue Springs South saw the Eagles jump out to a 3-1 lead at the halftime break.
After halftime, Liberty North had the wind at their backs as they attacked the goal mouth. The second half opened with an impressive goal by Aubrey Seltman who received a cross from Ekaterina Theoharidis.
The cross came after a turnover in the middle of the park by the Jaguars and with the wind, the Eagles were away with the counter attack. Theoharidis sent the ball into the box and Seltman rose above her defender and aggressively met the ball with her head.
The ball looped over the keeper into the top left portion of the goal. It was an impressive goal that showcased the willingness to defend which led to a great counter attacking chance and ended with a clinical finish.
The goals kept coming for the Eagles in the second half and they were overshadowed by the most insane goal that could have occurred. Liberty North earned a corner after a long shot ricocheted off of a Blue Springs South defender.
Theoharidis placed the ball near the corner flag and rose her hand as her teammates awaited the typical distribution from that area of the field. The junior clipped the corner perfectly as the ball flew threw the windy air except this ball never met the head of her teammate or opposing player.
The corner from Theoharidis went straight into the back of the net for an almost unlikely goal. Thanks to the wind she was able to make this improbable shot which is referred to as an "gol olimpico" or "Olympic goal," which is defined as an unassisted corner kick bent into goal. Theoharidis has been on the mark and in great form in this undefeated beginning of the season for Liberty North. Her olimpico goal marked her third goal of the game achieving the all-important hat-trick.
In the Eagles’ 6-0 win over Blue Springs on Tuesday, April 5, Theoharidis notched another hat-trick. Thanks to her ridiculous olimpico, she was able to achieve back-to-back hat tricks.
Along with Theoharidis, Seltman bagged two goals against Blue Springs South that resulted in the six goal victory. Megan Hinnenkamp and Emilee Person were also able to score goals for the Eagles
Theoharidis and her teammates will look to keep their run of good form alive as the Eagles play Lee’s Summit North at home on Tuesday, April 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.