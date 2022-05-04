LIBERTY — The Blue Jays lost 3-1 to Lee’s Summit North on Tuesday, May 3. The scoreline was in favor of the visitors, but the Blue Jays still have many pieces of their game to be proud of.
Liberty head coach Tyler Nash said a couple of bounces going the Jays' way would have helped. Liberty controlled and dictated the flow of the game throughout the contest, but it was the clinical finishing from the Broncos that gave them the victory.
The lone goal for the Blue Jays came in the second half as Jericho Frigon took a free kick 30 yards away, which pinged off the cross bar and fell to the foot of Ally Shultz. Shultz had a slight touch on the ball as Gianna Artese slammed the loose ball into the back of the net.
“The effort was there and we did not quit on it, which was the important piece to it,” Nash said. “Districts will be tough, but it will come down to if we can battle long enough.”
Hope is not lost on the touchline for Blue Jays as their record drops 9-8. Nash said what he sees in practice is promising and shows that his team needs a full 80-minute performance to showcase their talents.
“We are a much more confident team when we can get that first goal in,” Nash said. “The little pieces that matter in a game like finishing the ball.”
The possible bounce back for Liberty will begin on the road as they face off against an impressive Lee’s Summit West team on Thursday, May 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.