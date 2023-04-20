Liberty Soccer

Liberty’s Mackenzie Smith celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Staley on Monday, April 17.

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — The soccer team is back on track for the Blue Jays. After losing four straight games, Liberty has won back-to-back games. Liberty earned a crucial 5-1 win against Staley Monday, April 17. They followed it by winning 3-0 on the road against Blue Springs on Tuesday, April 18.

Against Staley, the Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead as they scored on gorgeous first half goals. The first came from a corner kick delivered perfectly by Emily Boldt. The in-swinging cross found the inside foot of Mackenzie Smith, who volleyed it home for the top-tier goal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.