LIBERTY — The soccer team is back on track for the Blue Jays. After losing four straight games, Liberty has won back-to-back games. Liberty earned a crucial 5-1 win against Staley Monday, April 17. They followed it by winning 3-0 on the road against Blue Springs on Tuesday, April 18.
Against Staley, the Blue Jays jumped out to a 2-0 lead as they scored on gorgeous first half goals. The first came from a corner kick delivered perfectly by Emily Boldt. The in-swinging cross found the inside foot of Mackenzie Smith, who volleyed it home for the top-tier goal.
Minutes later, the Blue Jays doubled the lead as Anya Linstrom played a nice through ball behind the Falcons’ backline. The pass found the foot of Gianna Artese, who slotted it past the Staley keeper for the goal.
Staley was able to score before the halftime whistle to cut the lead in half. But, the goals kept coming for Liberty in the second 40 minutes of play. Emma Feeley, Evelyn Grundl and Brylee Rivera all bagged goals for the Blue Jays in the second half to end the Liberty losing streak.
Against Blue Springs, Liberty’s Abigail Roepke opened the scoring in the first half. The beautiful passing from Linstrom allowed Roepke an open shot on goal, which she capitalized on. Smith earned the second goal of the game off another corner kick. The final goal of the game came from Artese, who scored off a pass from Linstrom.
Linstrom has been a catalyst for the Blue Jays offense this year. Her creation and foot work in the middle of the field has been an important part for Liberty to score goals.
She has committed to play college soccer at William Jewell next season.
The Blue Jays will host St. Teresa’s Academy in their next game on Thursday, April 20.
