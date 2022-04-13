LIBERTY — One of the best teams in the state paid a visit to Liberty Tuesday, April 12. The Blue Jays faced off against Lee’s Summit West and the Titans came away with the 5-0 win.
Liberty opened the game with the high wind at its back, but the Blue Jays could not find enough chances to scare the goal against the Titans. Lee’s Summit West was able to get on the scoreboard first with a goal from Paige Pemberton coming in the ninth minute.
Liberty head coach Tyler Nash expressed frustration with the effort that his team gave against the Titans, especially in the opening goal.
“We decided to watch her run in instead of doing our job and marking in-between goal side,” Nash said. “We just didn’t put ourselves in the right positions and it’s a physical thing. If you don’t like contact, you are going to struggle with it.”
The Titans were able to control the ball by playing out from the back, using precise passing and their wing backs getting up the sides of the pitch. Their speed gave Liberty problems as corners came often. Whipped crosses tested the Liberty back line.
Liberty trailed 1-0 at the halftime whistle as they settled for an onslaught of chances from the Titans with the wind in their favor. The chances came often as they peppered the Blue Jays’ goal.
Pemberton was able to secure the second goal for the Titans as she launched a shot from 25 yards out. The shot knuckled into the air and bended just below the cross bar into the top right corner for the goal. It was a perfectly struck ball and there was nothing the Blue Jays could do to defend the goal that came in the 46th minute.
Another goal for Titans came from a corner in the 60th minute. The ball floated into the wind and towards the back post.
The final two goals came late in the second half as Brooklyn Visconti and Ava Anderson were able to put their name on the score sheet. Nash explained that Lee’s Summit West’s program is everything that a program strives to be and a team that he wants his own to model.
“They are that top tier because it is effort in practice, its effort in grades,” Nash said. “It is that striving for excellence that they have to want and unfortunately tonight, we showed we aren’t there. We just kind of gave up.”
The loss was tough for the Blue Jays as it came from an impressive opponent with many college soccer signees. The undefeated Titans have allowed only three goals in their opening seven games and are a force in the state.
For the Blue Jays, their attention must move forward as they face off against Park Hill on Thursday, April 14.
The Blue Jays were on a two-game win streak prior to falling to the Titans on Tuesday night.
They defeated Park Hill South 2-1 in overtime. The game included one of the best goals of the season from senior forward Jericho Frigon.
She was able to connect on a shot that slammed into the top corner of the goal.
The Blue Jays then met Staley, where they won 2-0 on Monday, April 11.
Even though the Blue Jays played the day before against Staley, heavy legs and fatigue were not a problem in the game against Lee’s Summit West, said the coach.
“It shouldn’t be,” Nash said. “I will never use that as an excuse. There is a difference between wanting it and the desire. You are not playing for yourself, you are playing for your teammates and the name on your jersey.”
