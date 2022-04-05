LIBERTY — The Blue Jays continue their fine form after a long week of games that included five matches. The final game of the stretch came against Nixa on Saturday, April 2. The Blue Jays dominated the style and possession of the game from start as they won 3-1 which pushed their win streak to four games.
The scoring for the Blue Jays opened in the 18th minute as Ally Shultz received the ball on the right wing and fired a low shot toward the back post of the goal. Nixa’s goalkeeper made an acceptable save, but was unable to hold onto it as Sutton Richardson was there to smash the ball into the back of the net.
Sutton Richardson Goal1-0 Jays pic.twitter.com/3HDv30YNBR— LHS Sports Marketing (@LHSSportsMktg) April 2, 2022
Avery Gartin bestowed the second goal for Liberty in the 36th minute. Gartin was impressive as she picked the pocket of the Nixa defender and rotated her hips firing the shot high at the near post which was almost impossible to save. The Blue Jays held a 2-0 lead at the halftime break.
In the 60th minute, Nixa earned a goal back as they worked the left wing of the Blue Jays' defense. The shot was driven toward the back post and into the net as Liberty’s lead was cut in half.
Liberty did not falter, though. The Blue Jays stayed calm and in the 75th minute were able to put the game away with a gorgeous goal by Richardson. Jericho Frigon received the corner who chested it down to Richardson and she one timed the shot into the back of the net for the goal.
The win over Nixa capped off a tiresome five-game stretch this week. The Blue Jays are coming off of four straight wins as they dispatched Ray-Pec, Blue Springs and Kickapoo culminating with their win over Nixa.
The run of good form will look to continue as the Blue Jays play host to Blue Springs South on Tuesday, April 5.
