RIVERSIDE — The season came to an unfortunate close for Liberty (14-9) on Tuesday, May 16. The Blue Jays were defeated 2-1 by Park Hill South (14-7) in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals. The heartbreak and anguish is evident every time a season concludes. Hugs and tears streamed across the faces of players, fans and coaches after the defeat.
The hardest pill to swallow for Liberty is that they were in the game from the beginning. In fact, the Blue Jays scored the first goal, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Liberty earned a corner, which was delivered perfectly to the middle of the box. Center back Mackenzie Smith tracked the cross and headed the ball into the back of the net.
“She has done it all year by getting in dangerous situations,” Liberty head coach Tyler Nash said. “She has been a real positive on corners this year. I thought it was a momentum changer, but they were able to get one back.”
The Panthers responded quickly following Smith’s goal. Park Hill South combined for a couple of passes and dissected the Blue Jays’ defense. A low powerful shot tied the game 1-1 in the 21st minute.
In the second half, Liberty controlled and dominated the momentum. The energy levels were incredible from the Blue Jays, especially in the attacking third. Ally Shultz’s pressing combined with the presence of midfielder Anya Linstrom allowed the Blue Jays to make an impact. Avery Gartin provided multiple crosses into the box, but Liberty could not find the finishing pieces on them.
Following a Liberty attack, Park Hill South countered by flying up the left wing. The Blue Jays overcommitted and the Panthers switched the ball across the field causing an open chance. The Panthers took advantage with the winning goal in the 73rd minute.
“You can have all of the momentum and put all of the pressure doing the right thing. Then all of a sudden, it’s in the back of the net,” Nash said. “The girls left everything on the field and that’s all you can ever ask for.”
Liberty tried to respond to Park Hill South’s goal, but they just could not find the back of the net. As time expired, it was the final time on the field for 15 Liberty seniors. The work ethic and never-quit attitude from the group was on display in the game. It was a microcosm of Liberty’s season. The Blue Jays finished the year winning 7 of their final 11 games.
