RIVERSIDE — The season came to an unfortunate close for Liberty (14-9) on Tuesday, May 16. The Blue Jays were defeated 2-1 by Park Hill South (14-7) in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals. The heartbreak and anguish is evident every time a season concludes. Hugs and tears streamed across the faces of players, fans and coaches after the defeat.

The hardest pill to swallow for Liberty is that they were in the game from the beginning. In fact, the Blue Jays scored the first goal, which gave them a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. Liberty earned a corner, which was delivered perfectly to the middle of the box. Center back Mackenzie Smith tracked the cross and headed the ball into the back of the net.

Liberty Soccer

Liberty’s Mackenzie Smith celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Park Hill South on Tuesday, May 16.
Liberty Soccer

Liberty soccer reacts to their loss against Park Hill South in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals on Tuesday, May 16.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

