LIBERTY — It was two strikes and two goals for Liberty’s Jericho Frigon against Park Hill South on Monday, May 16. The Blue Jays earned the hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Panthers in the Class 4 District 8 Semifinals.
Park Hill South earned the first goal of the game as a ball looped over the top of the Liberty defense. Liberty’s defenders fell to the ground and then Park Hill South was one on one with the keeper. Liberty’s Chloe Watts had little chance to make the save as the Panthers grabbed the 1-0 lead in the 37th minute.
The goal was controversial as it looked to be a foul, but the referee allowed it. Rather than seem discouraged from the no-call, Liberty seemed encouraged and determined to equalize.
The moment came only two minutes after Park Hill South’s goal. A nice pass from the midfield settled at Frigon’s feet and she fired a shot from 20-yards away. The ball knuckled as it had little rotation and it rose into the top corner for the goal.
“We really have to take advantage of all the opportunities because we may not have the possession that we want,” Frigon said. “... We have to make them count.”
The first half ended 1-1 as the two teams were deadlocked. In the second half, the Panthers began on the front foot, looking to grab the lead. But, they could not find the finishing shot.
In the 53rd minute, Liberty was fouled about 35-yards away. The Panthers set up a two-person wall as Frigon set the ball down on the ground. She looked up and locked eyes with the back post. With one single strike, she lofted a ball towards it. Park Hill South’s goalkeeper struggled to find it in the sun and the ball bounced into the net for the goal.
Head coach Tyler Nash shared how important it is that his team capitalize on set pieces, which they have done wonderfully this season.
“It comes from the girls wanting the ball and attacking it,” he said. “We have been telling the girls, 'Let’s be around the ball.'”
With the 2-1 lead, Liberty had to bunker down and three players shined in the final 30 minutes to preserve the lead. The first player was Ally Shultz, who dominated the midfield by tracking passes and acknowledging good times to press.
“Ally is an unbelievable player who has a work rate of only two or three players that I have ever seen at this level,” Nash said. “She can cover space and she goes in hard.”
When the defense would clear the ball down the field, Gianna Artese was there to provide strong hold-up play and run down the clock. Being a hold-up striker is a thankless job that forces a player to sprint all game long
“Gianna did 100% effort. She is going to give you everything on the field,” Nash said. “That is something that you can’t coach, it is within her.”
Goalkeeper Brilynn Mueller was outstanding, especially in the final 10 minutes. She had the courage to clear balls with her feet, which forced her to come out of her box.
“When she commits to something, she is going. She has been brought up to play with her feet,” Nash said. “Her and Chloe have been incredible for us.”
Shultz, Artese and Mueller were key in holding the 2-1 lead for Liberty. Their strength on the ball along with their knowledge of the game allowed the Blue Jays to take the win.
Final: Liberty 2-1 Park Hill SouthUnreal fight from the Blue Jays! The most organized that I have seen the bunch this season.Committed to their assignments and played hard. They deserve the win!They face Liberty North/Staley on Thursday for District Title.— Liam (@liamkeating7) May 16, 2022
Their next game will pit them against crosstown rival Liberty North on Thursday, May 19. The Blue Jays and Eagles will meet for the district championship. Liberty has yet to beat Liberty North this season, but that is something the Blue Jays hope to change.
“We know that everyone has a role and we need everyone in order to get to where we want,” Frigon said.
