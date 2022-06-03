FENTON — In the darkest moments, love is the only way to bring hope back into each other’s lives. Tonight, Liberty North will rely on each other for support and love. The Eagles fell to St. Dominic 2-1 in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Friday, June 3.
This was the first loss of the season for Liberty North as the game deciding goal came in the final two minutes of the game. Crusaders’ Paige Conoyer flicked a pass that deflected off a Liberty North player which fell to St. Dominic star player Grace Bindbeutel who was one-on-one. Bindbeutel passed it around Karli Angle for the goal.
Heartbreak and anguish fell upon the Eagles as they knew their chance of a state title came to a close in that moment. But, the moments prior to the goal were in the favor of the Eagles.
Liberty North trailed 1-0 at halftime, but came out of the break with a style of pressing strength and power. The wingers for the Eagles pressed high up the field as Ava Baker and Aubrey Seltman shined.
Baker was the reason for the equalizer that came in the 46th minute. She sprinted down the left wing and was able to get past two defenders. She drove a low cross near the front post and Ekaterina Theoharidis was there to meet it. A jumble around the ball occurred and Megan Hinnenkamp was there to blast it home.
“For the past three years Ava has done nothing, but run,” head coach Steve Person said. “They were just non-stop running, Ava played 80 minutes tonight. The amount of work she does is ridiculous.”
The Eagles stayed on the front foot for the rest of the way as they searched for the wining goal, but it never came. Shots went high, wide and sometimes straight to St. Dominic’s keeper which was no benefit to the Eagles.
So, when the the whistle sounded, Liberty North players fell to the ground with tears aplenty. Players wrapped each other in their arms wishing one more play could have gone their way.
“They are disappointed in the result because they do not want to let one another down,” Person said. “There are pockets of people that are taking more responsibility for the result than they should. It is because they love one another.”
The love for each other has been evident from game one, a love that will help carry this team on a night that they will soon want to forget. Through the injuries and tough breaks, this team means more than the result on the pitch, but the people they are off it.
“This one game does not define their season,” Person said. “All they have done is love one another all season long.”
Liberty North will have one more chance to showcase their love for each other on the field tomorrow in the third place game against Rock Bridge. It will be a hard pill to swallow when they strap their boots up for a game they do not want to be in, but they will trot out representing themselves, their friends and the school they love.
“I told them to keep loving each other,” Person shared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.