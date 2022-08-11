LIBERTY — Megan Hinnenkamp is a player who loves finding the back of the net for Liberty North. The striker for the Eagles secured 32 goals and 14 assists this past season. Her individual success while guiding Liberty North to the final four boosted her to being the Courier-Tribune’s girls Athlete of the Year for Liberty North for 2021-22. She received 10 nominations from the 31 made.

“I am super thankful, and the biggest thing is that there are so many good athletes at Liberty North,” she said. “We have such a good environment where everyone loves to watch sports and are so supportive of each other. I have enjoyed watching other athletes and teams, so that has been really fun.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.