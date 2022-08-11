LIBERTY — Megan Hinnenkamp is a player who loves finding the back of the net for Liberty North. The striker for the Eagles secured 32 goals and 14 assists this past season. Her individual success while guiding Liberty North to the final four boosted her to being the Courier-Tribune’s girls Athlete of the Year for Liberty North for 2021-22. She received 10 nominations from the 31 made.
“I am super thankful, and the biggest thing is that there are so many good athletes at Liberty North,” she said. “We have such a good environment where everyone loves to watch sports and are so supportive of each other. I have enjoyed watching other athletes and teams, so that has been really fun.”
The rising senior was one of the best forwards in the state this past year. Her presence behind opposing defenders gave them fits as she scored from outside the box and from close range.
For her efforts, Hinnenkamp was the co-offensive player of the year for Missouri’s Class 4 and part of the All-State team.
She is also the first player ever to be selected as an all-American from Liberty North.
When looking back on these incredible awards, she goes straight to her teammates. She has a humble outlook on her young athletic career.
“It didn’t matter who the credit went to, everybody knew when a goal was scored that it was built up by the defense then through the midfield then the forwards,” Hinnenkamp said. “Working together, we always said, ‘How can we accomplish this together.’”
The Eagles fell in the semifinals of the Class 4 tournament last spring, which Hinnenkamp looks back on, not with anguish, but with respect and love for her teammates and friends.
“For me, I am a very competitive person and everyone on our team wanted that win so bad,” she said. “Everybody that supported me and I supported them in that moment was 100% legit. We were helping each other, which was super sweet.”
This summer, Hinnenkamp earned the opportunity to play with the Kansas City Current II team along with offseason workouts as she gears up for another season with the club team.
She has hopes to work harder on her skills along with getting more fit so she can sustain full games at a higher intensity.
“She deserves this award because she always wants the best for the team,” Emily Ngo wrote in her nomination. “She is a team player, amazing friend, and someone you can rely on to make you feel welcomed.”
Hinnenkamp can play anywhere on the field as she showed with her goal output. She regularly plays as a center back as well. The 2023 graduate has her college plans all in line as she heads to the University of Florida next year.
“I had a lot of amazing options and with Florida it just stood out to me,” Hinnenkamp said. “The academics, facilities to the sports and how much they care about them that means a lot.”
Hinnenkamp will head south to Gainesville, but she isn’t done scoring or hoisting more trophies, she shared. She has more objectives to accomplish, not individual ones, but team-oriented goals.
“I think it would be ideal to go out with a bang because I think we are going to have a great group that has that mindset of getting back what we lost last year,” she said. “We can do it.”
