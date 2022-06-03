FENTON — A chance for redemption awaits Smithville in the third-place game of the Class 3 state finals. The Warriors fell to Fort Zumwalt South 4-1 on Friday, June 3 in the Class 3 State Semifinals.
The Bulldogs opened strong as they controlled the game from the beginning, but a hero emerged for the Warriors. Goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart was incredible as she made save after save in the opening 15 minutes.
“I knew this was an important game and I wanted to leave everything on the field,” Burkhart said. “I think we did the best we could today because they are a really good team, I have to give it to them.”
She kept the Warriors in the game, which head coach Jon Reed shared was important to calm the nerves of his squad. The defense for Smithville has been strong all year. The team allowed only two goals in their past six games entering the match against the Bulldogs.
“Honestly, if she doesn’t make some of those big saves, it’s three or four to nothing,” Reed said.
Once Smithville weathered the storm, they took advantage against the run of play. Alayna Edwards created a long shot on goal. It hit the post and slowly trickled in. It was a surprise to everyone, including the Bulldogs.
“I was thinking about shooting and then I said, ‘OK, I guess I’ll shoot,’” Edwards said smiling. “Then it hit the post and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh.’”
With Smithville leading 1-0, Fort Zumwalt South started to push their attack forward. Their quick passing and technique made it hard for the Warriors to defend. In the 32nd minute, a cross came from the left wing and bounced off of a player and fell to the Bulldogs’ star striker, Audrey Smith. She corralled the ball and calmly slotted the shot into the net. It was her 30th goal of the season.
Just before halftime, the Bulldogs slipped a pass through the back line of the Smithville defense and were away for their second goal of the game. It was heartbreaking for the Warriors due to the controversy of the goal as Smithville fans, players and staff believed it was offside.
“We are hanging on with a 1-0 lead and we were taking relentless attack, then we gave up the two goals and it was deflating,” Reed said. “Both of them were just a hair close. If they weren’t offside, they were close.”
The second half opened quickly as the Bulldogs scored their third and fourth goal in the 42nd and 61st minute. The defending state champions have reeled off 14 wins in a row after defeating Smithville. The Warriors knew it was going to be a tough game and gave all the credit to the victors.
“Our defense did great, I really think it was a defensive game,” Edwards said. “We never capitalized on anything because it was hard to get people up there.”
A new opportunity awaits the Warriors as they face Ursuline in the third-place match at noon Saturday, June 4. The Bears are coming off an overtime loss to Glendale in the semifinals.
“It’s still game on,” Burkhart said. “At least we can get third, there is an opportunity.”
