SMITHVILLE — Starting the season, Smithville had one singular goal. They wanted to make it back to the final four. The Warriors delivered as they made it to the final weekend of soccer in back-to-back seasons.

Smithville captures 2nd in state championship

Smithville’s Abigail Crim is handed the second-place trophy following the Class 3 girls championship soccer match on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Warriors produced their biggest win of the season by defeating Union 3-2 in the Class 3 Semifinals on Friday, June 2. Smithville was so close to hoisting the state championship, but they were defeated by Fort Zumwalt South 2-1 Saturday, June 3.

Smithville captures 2nd in state championship

Smithville celebrates a goal during the Class 3 soccer semifinal against Union on Friday, June 2, 2023.
Smithville captures 2nd in state championship

Smithville’s Katelyn Burkhart dives for the ball during the Class 3 girls championship soccer match on Saturday, June 3, 2023.
Smithville captures 2nd in state championship

Smithville’s Hanna Heath chases after the ball during a Class 3 soccer semifinal against Union on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.