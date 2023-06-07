Smithville captures 2nd in state championship

SMITHVILLE — Starting the season, Smithville had one singular goal. They wanted to make it back to the final four. The Warriors delivered as they made it to the final weekend of soccer in back-to-back seasons.
The Warriors produced their biggest win of the season by defeating Union 3-2 in the Class 3 Semifinals on Friday, June 2. Smithville was so close to hoisting the state championship, but they were defeated by Fort Zumwalt South 2-1 Saturday, June 3.
“It sucked right after because 2-1 is such a close score and we were getting shots off at the end,” Smithville goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart said. “Compared to last year, it is better than third place.”
In the semifinal game, Ava Mensik opened the game with a goal for the Warriors. Union responded with two first half goals to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead at the break.
In the second half, Smithville came from behind and dominated. Jessica Baker and Kaia Urra netted goals to push Smithville to the title game. According to defender Sydney Weers, the second half against Union was the best that they played all season long.
“It was a great team win. Our forwards, defense and Katelyn played really well,” Weers said. “
In the championship game, Fort Zumwalt South pounced to a 2-0 lead before Urra cut the lead in half with a goal in the 33rd minute. The game would finish 2-1 thanks to outstanding play from Smithville keeper Burkhart. She was a force between the sticks in the second half as she kept the Warriors in the game.
Smithville was unable to put away any chances in the second half to tie the game against the Bulldogs.
Fort Zumwalt South’s championship crowned them state title winners for the third straight year. They are the first public school in state history to achieve this mark.
The Warriors’ strong play is not lost on the players as they went toe-to-toe with an extremely talented squad.
“With what is different from this team versus other teams that I have played for, we are a second half team,” midfielder Alayna Edwards said. “After half-time, we have always come together to become a team by adding goals.”
The togetherness of the entire team stems from their commitment to one another. This trust started years ago as many of the Warriors played soccer with each at an early age.
For a majority of the senior class, this was their final season of soccer as Edwards and Baker are the only two members of the team planning to play soccer at the college level.
“We did not have one star or even a few,” Edwards said. “We all worked together and played really well. It all combined together our passion to work for each other.”
The Warriors graduated 10 seniors on their roster. This group will go down as one of the best in school history. They captured back-to-back final four appearances for the first time in school history for girls soccer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.