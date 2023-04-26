KANSAS CITY — Smithville reigned supreme in the North Kansas City Tournament last weekend. The Warriors were sharp in their path to taking the title during the three-game stretch. Smithville avenged last year’s championship loss to Platte County by defeating the Pirates 2-0 on Saturday, April 22.

Smithville claims North Kansas City Tournament

Smithville’s Hanna Heath celebrates after a goal against Belton on Friday, April 21.

The Warriors scored in the 34th and the 71st minutes to steal the win and the title over the Pirates. Smithville defeated Platte County 2-1 on March 30, too. Smithville won the season series over the Pirates and will have the edge in district seeding.

Smithville claims North Kansas City Tournament

Smithville’s Kaitlyn Milford scores against Belton in the North Kansas City Tournament on Friday, April 21.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.