Smithville claims North Kansas City Tournament

KANSAS CITY — Smithville reigned supreme in the North Kansas City Tournament last weekend. The Warriors were sharp in their path to taking the title during the three-game stretch. Smithville avenged last year’s championship loss to Platte County by defeating the Pirates 2-0 on Saturday, April 22.
The Warriors scored in the 34th and the 71st minutes to steal the win and the title over the Pirates. Smithville defeated Platte County 2-1 on March 30, too. Smithville won the season series over the Pirates and will have the edge in district seeding.
Smithville opened the tournament by beating Harrisonville 4-1 on Thursday, April 20. The Warriors cruised into the championship by beating Belton 7-0 on Friday, April 21. The big highlight from Smithville against Belton came in the first half.
Kaitlyn Milford was able to go alone and chipped the Belton keeper to score the second goal of the game. The touch around the box and to finish in traffic showed the skill possessed by Milford in the attacking third.
Smithville followed the championship by defeating North Kansas City in a regular season match on Tuesday, April 25. The Warriors took the 2-0 win to their fourth straight.
In the latest Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association poll, Smithville came in ranked fourth in the class 3 state rankings. Smithville is the highest ranked team from the Kansas City metro area. Smithville will meet Winnetonka in their next game away from home on Thursday, April 27.
