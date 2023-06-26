Smithville dominates postseason awards list

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are coming off of one of their best seasons in school history. Smithville finished second in the Class 3 State Tournament as they made it two straight years reaching the final four. The team was littered with amazing talent as they made the deep run in the playoffs. Smithville secured many postseason individual awards for their great play this year.
Sydney Weers was named the Class 3 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award for soccer. This is the second straight year that Weers has won the top award for a defensive player in Class 3. Katelyn Burkhart won the Class 3 Goalkeeper of the Year Award. Kaitlyn Milford, Abbey Crim, Weers and Burkhart were named to the Class 3 all-state first-team awards list.
Milford won the player of the year award for the top player in the Class 3 Region 4 list which includes all teams from Class 3 District 7 and 8 squads. Weers earned defensive player of the year for the region. Burkhart won goalie of the year and Jon Reed won coach of the year. Olivia Eastridge, Alayna Edwards, Milford, Crim, Burkhart and Weers were named to the all-region team.
In the district tournament, the Warriors’ best players came to play. Crim, Edwards, Milford, Burkhart and Weers were named to the all-district first team. Kaia Urra, Ava Mensik and Eastridge were named to the all-district second team. Brooklyn Edwards, Josie Hughes and Zoe Yim secured spots on the all-district honorable mention list.
Crim, Edwards, Milford, Burkhart and Weers also were named to the Suburban Conference Blue Division’s all-conference first team award list. Urra, Mensik, Eastridge and Brooklyn Edwards were awarded all-conference second team. Lastly, Hanna Heath and Hughes were awarded all-conference honorable mention.
