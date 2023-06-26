Smithville dominates postseason awards list

SMITHVILLE — The Warriors are coming off of one of their best seasons in school history. Smithville finished second in the Class 3 State Tournament as they made it two straight years reaching the final four. The team was littered with amazing talent as they made the deep run in the playoffs. Smithville secured many postseason individual awards for their great play this year.

Smithville’s Sydney Weers won the Class 3 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award for the second straight season. 

Sydney Weers was named the Class 3 Co-Defensive Player of the Year Award for soccer. This is the second straight year that Weers has won the top award for a defensive player in Class 3. Katelyn Burkhart won the Class 3 Goalkeeper of the Year Award. Kaitlyn Milford, Abbey Crim, Weers and Burkhart were named to the Class 3 all-state first-team awards list.

Smithville's Kaitlyn Milford was named the top player in Class 3 Region 4 this season. 

