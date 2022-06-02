Smithville defeated Smith-Cotton 4-1 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals on Saturday, May 28. The Warriors keep their season alive as they head to the semifinals on Friday, June 3.
The Warriors opened the scoring in the 18 minute as Emma Becker earned the goal from an assist off of Kaitlyn Milford. In the second half, Smith-Cotton responded with an equalizing goal in the first minute of the half.
The Warriors did not allow Smith-Cotton’s goal to shake them as a minute after the equalizer, Becker was able to score again, this time from Bella Silvio. The third goal came from Sydney Weers as she stepped to the penalty spot to take the shot.
She calmly scored, getting past the Smith-Cotton keeper to add to Smithville’s 3-1 lead. The final goal for the Warriors came after some confusion in the back for Smith-Cotton. Smithville moves on to the Class 3 State Semifinals at 1:30 p.m., June 3.
The Warriors will face Fort Zumwalt South, who enters the game with a record of 24-1, outscoring their opponents 18-0 in their last four games of play. Smithville has outscored their opponents 23-1 in their past four games, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.