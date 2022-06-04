FENTON — A third-place trophy capped off an intense week for Smithville in the Class 3 Soccer Final Four. The Warriors defeated Ursuline in penalty kicks after the game finished 1-1.
Smithville opened the scoring in the second minute of action as Emma Becker sprinted towards the ball on the right wing. She took two dribbles, squared her hips and fired a cross towards the front post. The first player to meet it was Bella Silvio, who directed her head perfectly. She snapped her neck and the ball flung off her head and past the Bears’ keeper.
“That was the goal of the season,” Becker said with a smile. “I thought I was going to slip because we have been slipping on these fields, but it went into the air to her and was perfect.”
Silvio is usually known for her time sprinting down the wings and using her pace to get on the ball - not usually someone who is attacking the goal, but she was well prepared for the moment.
“I’ve been working on headers off of corners for the past two weeks in practice,” Silvio shared.
Smithville led 1-0 early on, but Ursuline found their footing. In the 14th minute, the Bears equalized as a cross came into the box and deflected off of the finger tips of goalkeeper Kaitlyn Burkhart. The ball ricocheted off of the post and directly to the foot of the Ursuline player. She buried the shot and the game was tied.
The game would continue as fatigue became a huge disadvantage for both teams in the hot sun. Very little chances were created after halftime for either team. Head coach Jon Reed explained that the physicality of the game ramped up as each team wanted to come away with the win.
“This team is resilient, they keep fighting through. They are scrappy, not the prettiest, not the most skilled team,” Reed said. “Scrappy is a good word to describe them. They wanted to win so bad.”
The full-time whistle rang and the game was headed to extra time. Smithville’s best look came in the 105th minute as Zoe Yim sprinted down the right wing and cut the ball back, but her pass could not connect to any teammates.
Shortly later, Ursuline came down the pitch and made a nice in-and-out move with the ball. The forward fired a shot with her left foot and it hit off of the leg of Burkhart for the remarkable, game-changing save.
“I was just like, ‘Oh boy, here she comes,’” Burkhart smiled. “Focus, don’t panic and it happened to hit my leg, my positioning was good.”
Extra time finished and the game was sent to penalty kicks. Sydney Weers was the first shooter for Smithville as she drilled her kick into the top left portion of the goal. Burkhart made two penalty saves in-a-row to give the advantage to Smithville.
“It’s better to just guess and pick a side. I assessed each player and I guessed to the right,” Burkhart said. “I noticed during the game that they were trying to shoot to the right more so I guessed right. We represented our school really well today.”
Silvio made her penalty kick as Ursuline stepped up for their third taker. She missed her shot wide and the clear advantage was in the hands of the Warriors. Kailtyn Milford stepped to the spot, placed the ball and fired the shot past the keeper.
Milford’s shot gave the Warriors the 3-0 penalty kick win as the team won third place in Class 3.
“I had full confidence in our team going into penalty kicks,” Milford said. “I had confidence in every single person that stepped up there.
When the Warriors won, the team flooded the field with hugs and tears of joy. It's a team of those who love each other for who they are, a team of players work hard and gives everything they have for each other.
“They are so competitive, it’s like a bunch of sisters playing with each other,” Reed said. “They are a free-spirited group who just have fun. They are a happy team.”
The Warriors end the season with a record of 25-4. This team will be remembered for its work ethic and players' selflessness.
“Everyone was working the hardest that they could. We are such a tight-knit group,” Becker said. “Everyone was working for everyone.”
