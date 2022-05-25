INDEPENDENCE — For the third time this season, Smithville bested Platte County by the same score, 1-0. This time however, was more important as it meant the Warriors won the Class 3 District 8 Championship.
Smithville last edged Platte County 1-0 in two of their matches in April.
In the district title, Smithville secured their 21st clean sheet of the season, pushing their record to 23-3 on the year.
The lone goal for Smithville came in the 24th minute. It was jubilation for the Warriors, but total heart break for the Pirates as Platte County was credited with the own goal when the starting center-back headed the ball accidentally into their goal in an attempt to clear it away.
At the halftime break, the Pirates were determined to equalize, but the Warriors never budged. Smithville goalkeeper Katelyn Burkhart, a junior, recorded 13 saves, including the all-important one in the final minutes as a header from Platte County flew towards the goal.
When the full-time whistle sounded, Smithville celebrated with hugs and smiles as the team’s season stays alive.
The Warriors have scored 137 goals this season and have only given up 12.
The next game for Smithville will be in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. The Warriors will face Smith-Cotton at home at noon Saturday, May 28.
The Lady Tigers enter the game with a record of 18-4, including the Class 3 District 7 title.
They defeated Capital City in the championship game.
Smith-Cotton has five out of their last six goals outscoring their opponents 29-5.
The state quarterfinals will provide a game with two of the best defenses in the area as Smithville and Smith-Cotton will vie for a shot at the final four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.