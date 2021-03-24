Smithville girls soccer ready to make up for lost time

SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls soccer returns to the field with optimism after last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Warriors will still return some familiar faces despite two senior classes graduating since the last time they played. The biggest departure was Mahlee Wohlford, who dealt with the loss of her senior season due to an ACL injury before sports ever shut down.
Now senior Courtney Dull, senior Olivia Littleton and junior Izzy Barrow return with the most experience for a Smithville team that has set its sights on the goals of winning conference and district titles this season.
Those three will have the help of Sydney Weers, Abbey Crim and Alayna Edwards as players that head coach Jon Reed expects to standout this season.
Reed said the players missing a season was tough, but he thinks that loss will make this season that much more special.
“All (of them) are very excited to get playing,” Reed said.
Before last year’s spring season was nixed, Reed said his players were “real young” even though they did not play like an inexperienced bunch. Many players were able continue practicing with league teams as restrictions lifted in the summer and still progressed during the year.
Smithville showed that progress in its season opener against Excelsior Springs, winning an 8-0 shutout to kick off the season at Excelsior Springs High School. Weers scored four goals in the first half as the Warriors scored early and often.
