SMITHVILLE — Smithville girls soccer beat Harrisonville 6-0 during its most recent game Monday, April 5 at Harrison High School.
Hanna Heath and Ava Mensik tied for the most goals with two a piece while Alayna Edwards and Kaitlyn Milford each scored one. Abbey Crim, Olivia Littleton and Sydney Weers each earned an assist for setting up three of those goals.
Katelyn Burkhart earned seven saves as she continues her perfect mark as the goalkeeper through a 5-0 start to the season.
Despite the blowout victory, the Warriors actually had a dip in its average margin of victory as six goals was the lowest scoring output of the season.
Smithville has denied its opponents a single goal while scoring 44 goals, including 15 in a dismantling of Ruskin on Monday, March 22. The team had 10 different players score in the game, including four from Weers. She tallied 13 total goals through the first three matches.
The Warriors (5-0) played Lincoln College Prep Tuesday, April 6 at Smithville High School. Those results will be added when those become available. Smithville will turn its attention to a matchup against Staley 4 p.m. Thursday, April 8 at Smithville High School.
