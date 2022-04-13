SMITHVILLE — A night of soccer in 70-degree weather is usually primed for perfect conditions, but that was not the case Tuesday, April 12. Smithville defeated Kearney 3-0 in wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
In the first half, the Bulldogs played with the wind at their backs as they tried to score the first goal of the game. Kearney had a couple of long chances coming off set pieces, but Smithville’s defense stood tall and did not allow a goal while Kearney dominated possession in the opening 40 minutes.
Head coach Jon Reed was pleased with his team’s mentality and play in the first half. The two teams remained scoreless after one half of play.
“I thought we played pretty smart,” Reed said. “They didn’t have a ton of shots on goal.”
The two teams switched sides as Smithville received the wind at their back in the second half. This was a huge advantage for the Warriors as they pressed high and were able to create Kearney turnovers and put shots on goal.
The first goal for the Warriors came from Sydney Weers. She dribbled the ball on the left wing and toward the Kearney keeper then lifted her head and picked her spot.
Minutes later, Kearney’s Kylie Deason made an incredible save to keep the Bulldogs in the game. She reached low to the ground and extended fully to keep the shot out.
Smithville was able to capitalize minutes later when Abbey Crim drilled a shot from 30 yards out. The ball was aided by the wind as it skipped weirdly into the turf and net.
It was not an easy game for the Warriors, proving mentally and physically exhausting due to the conditions. But, Reed’s squad brought passion to the field.
“Our girls have fun, you see them laughing,” he said. “When they step on the field, they are playing to win and you support your teammates whether you like them or not.”
Smithville was able to tack on one final goal in the closing minutes.
“It’s as good as you can get on a day like today; you are just not going to get quality soccer,” Reed said. “It’s hard to tell who was the better team, we just shot the ball more.”
Frustration mounted for the Bulldogs and it felt like they were playing against 22 players rather than 11 due to the strength of the wind. Players could be heard urging their teammates for more effort. But, the goals never came for the away team despite a valiant fight.
Smithville will face Platte County in their next game on Thursday, April 14. Kearney will play Winnetonka on the same day.
